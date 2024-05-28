Secure Exchange Solutions Selected to Join MEDITECH Alliance Program to Advance Clinical Data Exchange

Nationwide clinical data exchange solutions enhance connectivity and compliance for MEDITECH Electronic Health Record (EHR) users.

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES), a Centauri Health Solutions company and leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange solutions, announced today they were selected to join the MEDITECH Alliance Collaborator Program, an ecosystem of partner organizations with proven, successful, and interoperable solutions.

Serving over 100 MEDITECH clients, SES has delivered significant business value to MEDITECH hospitals, health systems, and integrated delivery networks through its clinical data exchange platform for over a decade. Our technology complements MEDITECH's Expanse EHR by streamlining provider workflows across the care continuum and enabling more effective care transitions, which results in better healthcare outcomes, higher patient satisfaction, and measurable return on investment for MEDITECH clients.

SES facilitates the secure exchange of important patient information enabling MEDITECH users to more effectively:

Collaborate with other providers for care coordination and transitions of care.

Receive patient referrals and other important communications seamlessly into native workflows.

Provide visibility to primary care, specialty, and post-acute care of admission and discharge events.

Expedite data gathering and reporting to health plan partners to demonstrate quality and efficiency metrics.

Comply with federal programs such as CMS Conditions of Participation and CDC Electronic Case Reporting.

"SES is excited to be part of the MEDITECH Alliance program," said Mike McNelis, President Centauri Health Solutions. "Joining the Alliance validates the longtime, collaborative relationship SES has as a trusted partner of the MEDITECH community. The program will fast-track access to the solutions that are currently included in the Alliance program as well as future access to enhancements specifically designed for MEDITECH users."

"We are excited to welcome Secure Exchange Solutions into the MEDITECH Alliance," said MEDITECH Associate Vice President Jeff Kimball. "This collaboration will help break down barriers to information exchange through the support of secure, cloud-based interoperability solutions."

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations everywhere to expand their vision of what's possible with Expanse, the world's most intuitive and interoperable EHR. Expanse lays the foundation for the next digital era, enabling care across delivery settings with cloud-based systems that drive better outcomes and provide mobile, personalized solutions to improve efficiency for an overburdened workforce. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse to meet the challenges of a new era in healthcare. Visit ehr.meditech.com, find MEDITECH Podcasts on your favorite platform, videos on YouTube, and follow us on X/Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions, a Centauri Health Solutions company, sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and AI/NLP-powered clinical data analysis and review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines, and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans, and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com.

