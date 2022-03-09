Secure Exchange Solutions to Feature Transformative Clinical Data Exchange at HIMSS22

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES), the leading platform provider of cloud-based, secure clinical data exchange software, will highlight their innovative product suite at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, March 14-18, 2022.

SES sets the standard for protecting, streamlining, and delivering critical healthcare information to the right person in the right workflow, helping healthcare organizations in value-based care or fee-for-service arrangements improve the quality and efficiency of the services they provide to their communities.

By enabling nationwide bi-directional health data exchange, the SES technology platform aligns with the 21st Century Cures Act goals and CMS/ONC regulations aimed at allowing free-flowing information to benefit all healthcare stakeholders including patients, providers, health plans, and solution partners.

SES securely connects more than 440,000 customers, including over 110,000 healthcare organizations, and 60 plus leading health information exchanges, delivering integrated communications that reach more than 2.8 million healthcare professionals nationwide. The SES platform gives organizations access to important clinical information, enabling greater population visibility and provider engagement, to ensure that patients, especially those with chronic conditions or that are medically underserved, get the care they need in the appropriate care settings.

HIMSS 2022 Session Highlight: The State Health Alliance for Records Exchange (SHARE) operated by the Arkansas Office of Health Information Technology (OHIT) will present a session titled: Extending Statewide HIE Collaboration With ADT Notifications , led by Anne Santifer, OHIT/SHARE Executive Director, and Justin Villines, Health Information Technology (HIT) Policy Director. The session will highlight how integrated clinical data exchange advances interoperability for providers and health plans, ensuring care teams know the status of their patients within hours versus days, while advancing clinical data exchange processes that reduce the burden of tedious, time-consuming tasks.

"SES continues to transform how healthcare organizations share information, expanding capabilities of clinical data exchange across the healthcare ecosystem," stated Michele Darnell, President, Secure Exchange Solutions. "Our customers and technology partners bring innovative use cases to the market highlighting how our clinical exchange platform adds value for patients, providers, and health plans by improving quality, reducing costs, and providing greater efficiencies."

Use Case Highlights

Post-acute care solution platform optimizes end-to-end patient care management to improve outcomes, reduce avoidable hospital readmissions, and increase hospital referrals.

end-to-end patient care management to improve outcomes, reduce avoidable hospital readmissions, and increase hospital referrals. Statewide Health Information Exchange (HIE) facilitates collaborative data sharing and clinical exchange between providers and health plans for care management, quality, and improved outcomes.

facilitates collaborative data sharing and clinical exchange between providers and health plans for care management, quality, and improved outcomes. Leading health system uses health alerts to deliver critical real-time patient admission and discharge alerts to primary care providers and long-term care facilities.

uses health alerts to deliver critical real-time patient admission and discharge alerts to primary care providers and long-term care facilities. Global non-profit health system utilizes a closed-loop post-acute care (PAC) transition referral process to improve home care coordination.

utilizes a closed-loop post-acute care (PAC) transition referral process to improve home care coordination. Nationally recognized large integrated health care system employs automated ADT health alerts to cut costs, improve care, and reduce unnecessary ED utilization.

SES representatives will be available at HIMSS22 to answer questions about the company's market-leading products and services in Meeting Room #785. HIMSS attendees can request a meeting by clicking here.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions, a Centauri Health Solutions company, sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and AI/NLP powered clinical data analysis and review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines, and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans, and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, visit www.secureexsolutions.com .

