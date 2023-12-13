Secure Holiday Joy with Reolink's Smart Security Solutions & Exclusive Deals

Amidst all of the decorations, shopping, baking, traveling, and festivities that come with the holiday season, safety remains paramount while experiencing the warmth of the season. On top of putting the safety of all Reolinkers first, Reolink has curated a list of security tips:

Keep an Eye on the Doorstep/Entrance

Putting beautifully wrapped gifts under the Christmas tree looks warm and sweet. Yet, before adorning the tree, homeowners often receive a pile of packages at their doorstep. Unfortunately, thieves like to strike when deliveries are not taken inside as soon as they arrive. Consider adding a Wi-Fi doorbell camera at the entrance to help deter burglars and safeguard the holiday joy.

Be Alert with What's Happening in the Backyard & Garage

During this holiday season, family members surely spend a lot of time together, baking chocolate cookies in the kitchen, celebrating annual traditions by the Christmas tree, or reading heart-warming cards together in the living room. Attention, intruders might attempt entry via less-frequented areas like the backyard or garage as the heavy snow may hide the noise they make.

Safeguard these areas by entrusting a 24/7 guardian like Reolink CX410 & E1 Outdoor Pro. These vigilant cameras smartly detect any suspicious activities, promptly alerting homeowners to ensure a secure outdoor environment throughout the festivities.

Stay Informed Helps Increase Home Security

Windows and doors left ajar may give chances for the wind and snow to make a mess to rooms, or even worse allowing intruders to take the chance.

Investing in a comprehensive security system like the RLK12-800WB4 can help homeowners efficiently monitor every nook and cranny of their homes. This system streamlines control, reducing the necessity for constant checks and ensuring that everything remains in its rightful place.

The holiday season is a time for joy and togetherness. Keep the above security guidelines in mind for a peaceful holiday season with family members.

Gift Ideas from Reolink and Exclusive Reolink Holiday Deals

Choosing gifts during the holiday season can be a challenging task. However, one thing is for sure: presents that ensure safety will never go wrong. To ease the burden of choosing, Reolink offers a selection of gift ideas designed to inspire and alleviate the overwhelming process of gift selection.

Doorbell PoE: This 2K+ PoE doorbell captures the details of what happens at the doorstep clearly. Equipped with smart person detection, it distinguishes human presence from mundane passers-by, minimizing unnecessary alerts. This advanced doorbell camera, now available at a 25% discount, stands at $74.99.

Argus PT Ultra + Solar Panel (Black): Boasting 4K UHD resolution, this spotlight solar-powered camera reveals stunning details, be it daytime or night. Its pan & tilt capabilities provide extensive coverage, allowing users to check all the priority monitoring areas with a single click. This smart, environmentally-conscious camera is available for $159.99.

Argus Eco Ultra: Enjoy lightning-fast data transfer and enhanced network stability on this 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi camera. Users can stream full-color live feeds in flawless 4K HD, ensuring worry-free viewing without latency concerns. Coming with a strap, the standalone camera can be installed anywhere, the wall, ceiling, or even a post. Now grab this exceptional device at a 26% discount, available for $125.99.

Share the joy of the season with Reolink on Reolink's official website and its Amazon store. Join Reolink's Christmas livestream on December 14th and find exciting giveaways on its social media accounts.

