Secure Identity Alliance Awarded Qualified ITU-T Reference Organization Status

BRUSSELS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), the global non-profit association representing actors and organizations active across the digital identity ecosystem, today announced that it has been qualified under Procedure A.5 by the International Telecommunication Union's Standardization Division (ITU-T).

The qualification enables the ITU-T to normatively reference OSIA specifications. A digital public good, OSIA is an open standard set of interfaces (APIs) that enables seamless connectivity between building blocks of the identity management ecosystem – independent of technology, solution architecture or vendor.

Following a rigorous assessment process conducted by ITU-T Study Group 17, the ITU's standardization expert group for security, SIA successfully qualified under Recommendation ITU-T A.5 having fulfilled several key criteria. These included an open membership/participation model and IPR Policy, a comprehensive change management process and the maturity of the OSIA specifications.

Matt Cole, Chairman of the SIA, said: "Our mission is to unlock the full power of identity so that people, economy, and society thrive. In 2019 we launched the OSIA initiative to develop a framework of open standards for the interoperability of identity systems. The ITU-T qualification is a testament of the good work we have done over the last few years and represents a steppingstone in the continued collaboration with ITU-T SG-17".

Prof. Heung Youl Youm, Chairman of ITU-T Study Group 17, said: "ITU SG17 is happy to have approved the qualification of SIA under ITU-T A.5 in its SG17 Closing Plenary on Friday 2nd September 2022. We look forward to the next steps of this collaboration."

About the SIA

Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) is a global non-profit association representing actors and organizations and adjacent industries active across the digital identity ecosystem. SIA's mission is to unify the ecosystem of identity and unlock the full power of identity so that people, economy, and society thrive. The association supports the development of the activities of its members across four broad pillars: Identity for Good, Outreach, Open Standards Development and Industry Services and Solutions.

A digital public good, OSIA is an open standard set of interfaces (APIs) that enables seamless connectivity between building blocks of the identity management ecosystem – independent of technology, solution architecture or vendor. www.osia.io

More at www.secureidentityalliance.org

About the ITU-T

The International Telecommunication Union's Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T) is the standardization arm of ITU, the United Nations specialized agency responsible for defining and developing international standards which act as defining elements in the global infrastructure for information and communication technologies (ICT). Responsible for developing international standards that are critical for the interoperability of ICTs, the ITU-T drives a contribution-led, consensus-based approach to standards development in which all countries and companies, no matter how large or small, are afforded equal rights to influence the development of ITU-T Recommendations and remains the world's only global ICT standards body.

For more information, visit https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/about/Pages/default.aspx

