Secure Identity Alliance is Nominated for #GoodID Award

PARIS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), the global identity and secure digital services advisory body, is proud to announce that it has been nominated for a #GoodID Award in the category of Accountability. The SIA was chosen by a selection committee of experts, which included representatives from the United Nations, academia, civil society organizations and policymakers.

The #GoodID Awards are the brainchild of the #GoodID movement, a multi-sector coalition of privacy and security champions that includes individuals, businesses and governments who believe in digital dignity, data protection, and the design of transparent responsive ID systems that are worthy of the public's trust.

Launched to celebrate and showcase the ID community's impressive work to make digital identity better for everyone, members of the public will be able to vote for their choice of Community Champions in this year's three award categories via the Good ID movement's Twitter channel between 17 September and 22 October 2020.

Mr Philippe Barreau, Chairman of the Board of the Secure Identity Alliance, said: "We are delighted that our global efforts to shape the future of identity and support the provision of inclusive digital identity services for all have been recognised by a movement that, like us, believes that inclusive digital ID that prioritizes data privacy and security is better for people, better for businesses, and better for governments too.

"This nomination confirms the growing importance of our work in driving innovative global initiatives like OSIA (Open Standards Identity APIs) – which solves the interoperability challenges that pave the way of building truly open, innovative and future-proofed national identity systems."

About the #GoodID Movement

A multi-sector coalition of privacy and security champions, the #GoodID movement is helping to inform policy, technology design, and practice to unlock the value of digital ID as a force for social, economic and individual good.

Convened by Omidyar Network, the movement is dedicated to educating governments and businesses on how to design ID programs that include, benefit, and protect everyone by elevating privacy, security, transparency and accountability, and promoting ways for individuals to play a major role in their own identity management.

For this year's inaugural awards, individuals and organizations have been nominated in one of three categories: Privacy, Security and Accountability.

About the Secure Identity Alliance

Secure Identity Alliance is dedicated to supporting the provision of legal, trusted identity for all, and the development of inclusive digital services necessary for sustainable, worldwide economic growth and prosperity.

We believe legal, trusted identity is the cornerstone of rights protection, social inclusion and digital economic development - and the access point to a wide range of essential public and private services.

We bring together public, private and non-government organizations to foster international collaboration on the issues of legal identity, to help shaping policy and to provide technical and implementation guidance for identity systems.

Its Board Members are IDEMIA, IN Groupe, Thales and Veridos.

For more information on the Secure Identity Alliance, visit: www.secureidentityalliance.org.

