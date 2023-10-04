Secure Identity Alliance Joins Forces with the Identity Defined Security Alliance

Memorandum of Understanding strengthens future collaboration between the SIA and the IDSA

BRUSSELS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), the global non-profit association representing public and private actors and organizations across the secure identity ecosystem today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA).

Under the new cooperative agreement, both organizations will work together towards a common goal: providing governments and companies around the globe with up-to-the moment insights and knowledge that will help them navigate an increasingly dynamic identity threat landscape.

Didier Trutt, Chairman of the SIA said: "This MoU enables the SIA and IDSA to align their resources and jointly disseminate knowledge and practical guidance on digital ID, identity assurance, and identity-centric security approaches that will deliver long term benefits to public and private organizations around the world."

Key focus areas for the combined activity program currently under development include biometrics, AI and identity, customer-identity-and-access-management (CIAM), and Know Your Customer (KYC). Workgroups within both associations are jointly working on a number of deliverables that will include industry statements, white papers, reports, webinars, conference panels, and symposia presentations.

Jeff Reich, Executive Director of IDSA said: "This marks the initiation of a joint collaboration agreement that enables the IDSA and SIA to converge resources and enable the complementary services, resources and expertise that will help government organizations and companies amplify their understanding of identity related issues and trends. That includes staying one step ahead of the latest identity threats they need to be prepared to combat."

About the Secure Identity Alliance

Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) is a global non-profit association that serves as the global voice for public and private actors and organizations active in the secure identity ecosystem and adjacent industries. SIA's object is to unlock the full power of identity so that people, the economy, and society thrive. The association supports the development of the activities of its members across four broad pillars: Identity for Good, Outreach, Open Standards Development, and Industry Services and Solutions.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity-centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources. For more information please visit www.idsalliance.org and to learn more about memberships, please visit https://www.idsalliance.org/about-us/membership/ .

SOURCE Secure Identity Alliance