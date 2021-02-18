Secure Identity Alliance launches Global Identity Report

Highlighting examples of best practice and uncovering lessons learned from real-life deployments, the report illustrates the wide-ranging uses of digital and mobile identity – from supporting victims of domestic violence, through civil registration to securing access to online government services with facial recognition.

Uncovering insights for ID-based digital service design, planning and delivery.

Of particular interest to governments, Giving Voice to Digital Identities Worldwide does more than simply report on programs, as co-author Yannick Ragonneau, Partner at onepoint explains:

"We wanted to understand government programmes' unique design and deployment challenges, the individual success factors and, with multiple paths to delivering Digital ID, why they chose their particular route forward. This approach offers a much richer source of insight for both public and private organizations."

Technical evolution, a wider acceptance of digital services and the impact of the global pandemic have combined to create what Philippe Barreau, Chairman of the Secure Identity Alliance, describes as a "tipping point."

"We are seeing a range of societal, economic and technological forces colliding to drive a new era of innovative trusted ID services – redefining how people interact with both public authorities and the private sector. But, as the report findings suggest, delivering on this promise requires ID schemes are trusted, inclusive and built on a robust digital identity framework."

Discussing the report at the festival of Identity.

On 18 February 2021, government representatives from Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Italy and Portugal discussed the report findings, common themes and the guiding principles proving critical for digital and mobile ID driving usage, adoption and success. Watch here: https://secureidentityalliance.org/news-events/events/entry/giving-voice-to-digital-identities-worldwide.

