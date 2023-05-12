Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) announces participation in ID4Africa General Meeting 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya

BRUSSELS, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), the global non-profit association representing public and private actors and organizations active across the secure digital identity ecosystem, today announced its participation at ID4Africa in Nairobi, Kenya on 23-25th May 2022.

Across a number of keynote, panel and workshop sessions, SIA intends to explore the development of digital trust frameworks and presents the European digital wallet approach. Collaboration and interoperability will be emphasized, underscoring the crucial role they play in unlocking the full potential of Identity, to enable individuals, economies, and societies to thrive.

On day one, Didier Trutt, Chairman of Secure Identity Alliance, will present on the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet and its role in enabling interoperability of trust within the ecosystem.

SIA will also host its mid-year OSIA Advisory Committee meeting and dinner, inviting government agencies interested in the OSIA open standard to contact them or visit their welcome pod in the exhibition area.

On day two, a panel discussion will feature Debora Comparin, Chair of the OSIA Initiative at SIA, as she discusses collaboration and interoperability.

Finally, on day three, Debora and Stephanie de Labriolle, Public Affairs & International Relations at SIA, will contribute to the workshop focused on building people-centric, demand-driven digital public infrastructure to transform public and private sector services.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain valuable insights into the future of digital identity.

DAY 1: TUESDAY 23rd May 2023 - Keynote

PS2 S4: INTEROPERABILITY, FEDERATION & DECENTRALIZED IDENTITY

The European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet: Enabling the ecosystem for interoperability of trust

Didier Trutt, Chairman, Secure Identity Alliance

DAY 1: TUESDAY 23rd May 2023 - OSIA DINNER PARTY - 19.00 – 23.30

DAY 2: WEDNESDAY 24th May 2023 – Panel

PS2 S3: ON BEING OPEN: COLLABORATION & INTEROPERABILITY

Debora Comparin , Chair, OSIA Initiative , Secure Identity Alliance (SIA)

DAY 3: THURSDAY 25th May 2023 - Workshop

W1 : Building People-Centric, Demand-Driven Digital Public Infrastructure to Transform Public & Private Sector Services

Debora Comparin , Chair, OSIA Initiative , Secure Identity Alliance (SIA)

Stephanie de Labriolle, Public Affairs & International Relations (SIA)

About the SIA

Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) is a global non-profit association representing public and private actors and organizations active across the secure identity ecosystem and adjacent industries. SIA's mission is to unlock the full power of identity so that people, economy, and society thrive. The association supports the development of the activities of its members and across four broad pillars: Identity for Good, Outreach, Open Standards Development and Industry Services and Solutions.

A digital public good, OSIA is an open standard set of interfaces (APIs) that enables seamless connectivity between building blocks of the identity management ecosystem – independent of technology, solution architecture or vendor. www.osia.io

More at www.secureidentityalliance.org

Follow the Secure Identity Alliance at on Twitter @secureidentity1 and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/secure-identity-alliance/

Press Contact: Stéphanie de Labriolle [email protected]

Follow the Secure Identity Alliance at @secureidentity1

About ID4Africa

ID4Africa 2023 - the Augmented General Meeting – will be held May 23-25 at the Edge Conference Centre, Nairobi, Kenya under the theme Digital Identity as Public Infrastructure. Developed and organized by ID4Africa and hosted by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Kenya, this year's edition features a 3-day conference - 2 days of Plenary Sessions and 1 day of Workshops, a Hackathon, and an exposition showcasing innovations from over 100 leading international, regional & local companies. The event brings together a record high 1800+ key identity stakeholders from 90 countries around the world including 800+ government officials from 50 African countries.

The AGM program features over 80 speakers representing African and international governments, international development agencies & humanitarian agencies and the private sector.

The AGM closes with two LiveCasts (virtual seminars) on June 7 and 21 for summaries, recommendations and further discussions from the Plenaries and Workshops.

Stakeholders who are unable to attend the physical event in Nairobi can register to follow the live simulcast of the Day 1 and 2 Plenaries on Zoom. For details about the 2023 program, speakers, and the link to register for the live simulcast, visit: https://www.id4africaevents.com/2023/registration

For more information, contact: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572174/Secure_Identity_Alliance_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Secure Identity Alliance