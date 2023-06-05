Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) to Participate at Identity Week 2023 in Amsterdam

BRUSSELS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), the global non-profit association representing public and private actors and organizations engaged in the secure digital identity ecosystem, is delighted to announce its participation at Identity Week Europe in Amsterdam on 13-14th June 2023.

During the conference, SIA will take part in a series of panel sessions, focusing on the advancement of digital trust frameworks and the strengthening of secure documents, which serve as the foundation of trust for digital identities.

On the first day, 13th June at 14:30, Joachim Caillosse, Chair of the SIA Document Security Working Group, will join a panel discussion moderated by Mark Lockie on the crucial topic of "Ensuring Secure Documents and Enhancing Security Features in Documents". The panel will cover the following key areas:

Implementing new document features without complicating the verification process

Establishing a robust security framework

Discussing emerging trends in security document features for government and private use

On the second day, 14th June at 11:20, Kristel Teyras, Chair of the Digital Identity Working Group of the SIA, will participate in a panel titled "Building Interoperable, Robust Trust Frameworks". This session will be moderated by Matthew Finn and will include the expertise of the following co-speakers:

Haraldur Bjarnason, Icelandic Digitalisation Agency

Tor Alvik, Norwegian Digitalisation Agency

Lutz Richter, Head of Information Systems, Mühlbauer

Attendees are encouraged not to miss this exceptional opportunity to learn from government and industry experts and gain valuable insights into the future of both physical and digital identity.

For those interested in learning more about SIA and exploring opportunities to participate in unlocking the potential of the identity ecosystem, we invite you to visit us at Booth 310.

SIA aims to promote the use of secure, trusted, and interoperable digital identity solutions to enhance security, privacy, inclusion and convenience for individuals, businesses, and governments worldwide.

About the SIA

Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) is a global non-profit association that serves as the global voice for public and private actors and organizations active in the secure identity ecosystem and adjacent industries. SIA's mission is to unlock the full power of identity so that people, economy, and society thrive. The association supports the development of the activities of its members and across four broad pillars: Identity for Good, Outreach, Open Standards Development and Industry Services and Solutions.

A digital public good, OSIA is an open standard set of interfaces (APIs) that enables seamless connectivity between building blocks of the identity management ecosystem – independent of technology, solution architecture or vendor. www.osia.io

More at www.secureidentityalliance.org

Follow the Secure Identity Alliance at on Twitter @secureidentity1 and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/secure-identity-alliance/

About Identity Week

For 14 years Identity Week Europe has been the unmissable event of the year, connecting thousands of Identity professionals from across finance, government, retail, ecommerce, healthcare, travel and social media.

IDENTITY WEEK is a conference and exhibition bringing together the brightest minds in the identity sector to promote innovation, new thinking, and more effective identity solutions.

With 4,000 industry experts in attendance, the entire identity ecosystem will be in Amsterdam, the new home of Identity Week Europe, seeking the latest tech and partnerships to solve the biggest issues facing identity today.

