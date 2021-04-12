Secure Logiq partners with Gaichu Managed Services to support their solutions and services globally

DELAWARE CITY, Del., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaichu Managed Services, a leading global provider of managed IT services, is pleased to announce a partnership with Secure Logiq, the industry's leading independent manufacturer of IT hardware, optimized for HD Surveillance applications.

Historically Secure Logiq supported UK and mainland Europe onsite warranty visits themselves and another third party further afield. The company exports to 40 countries across 6 continents and it is continuously expanding its global footprint. Due to COVID restrictions and logistical difficulties Secure Logiq needed to find a better solution for servicing the customers.

Under this agreement Gaichu will back Secure Logiq's solutions and services to its customers globally, including NBD (Next Business Day) support of Secure Logiq's OEM warranty hardware. This will involve testing and fault diagnostics, remote support and replacing hardware when necessary.

Gaichu delivers custom and agile business services in the IT industry with a high degree of technical knowledge from expert bilingual consultants, including field services on flexible SLA's and OEM technology support.

By leveraging a network of over 1,200 fully qualified and trained engineers in more than 160 countries around the world, Gaichu will complement Secure Logiq's service offerings. Gaichu offers customized end-to-end solutions with unique central management at a consistent, high-quality level.

"We are delighted that Gaichu has become a value-added partner of Secure Logiq's security solutions, helping protect and connect businesses and people. As a trusted global partner, Gaichu will provide local field technicians on an NBD basis to attend customer sites." says Al Hay, CEO and founder of Gaichu Managed Services.

Robin Hughes, Co-founder & Evangelist of Secure Logiq says: "We really liked the flexibility and simplicity of Gaichu's approach to support. At Secure Logiq we make products for mission critical applications with multiple layers of additional resilience as standard. Our inbuilt health monitoring utility, Logiqal Healthcheck, lets customers know immediately if anything untoward is going on with their hardware so that Gaichu's engineers can arrive pre-armed with the knowledge of what is wrong and with any replacement component they might need on hand, reducing the time, cost and risk of any support visit. As a team we believe that we will be able to offer the best level of next day support amongst any of our peers in the Enterprise Surveillance arena."

About Gaichu Managed Services

Gaichu Managed Services, a privately held company headquartered in US, was founded by Al Hay in 2020 with a single mission: to be the most successful, creative and ground-breaking managed services company around the world. Gaichu specializes in developing a customized and unique outsourcing engineering experience for every customer. Gaichu has 40+ years of combined experience providing Managed IT Services with over 1200+ engineers and consultants across the globe. Gaichu is committed to helping partners achieve greater growth by becoming an extension of their teams. Gaichu simplifies service delivery and ensures a quality service experience for customers. www.gaichuservices.com

About Secure Logiq

Secure Logiq are the industry's leading independent manufacturer of IT hardware optimized for HD Surveillance applications.

Our company ethos is based on four core principles – to provide the Fastest Performance, the Biggest Storage, the Most Resilience and the Best Value in HD processing and storage technology.

Manufactured in the UK, our range consists of the industry's highest throughput and highest storage density servers, award-winning Analytics Optimized Servers and our VMS optimized client machines.

With over 150 years of experience in IT and security, the executive team brings together a combination of pioneers and thought leaders in HD CCTV and specialist server design.

