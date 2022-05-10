Secure Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 25.22 Bn | 35% of the growth originates from APAC| Technavio

Service - Security services and Cash services

Geography - APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East , Africa , and South America

Vendor Insights

The Secure Logistics Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

Allied Universal

Cash Logistik Security AG

CMS Info Systems Ltd.

Global Security Logistics Co.

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd.

Loomis AB

Paragon Security

Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA

Securitas AB

Security Plus Group

SIS Ltd.

SSL Logistics

StorageVault Canada Inc.

The Brinks Co.

Writer Business Services Pvt. Ltd.

GardaWorld Security Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 35 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for safe logistics. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the growing security needs will aid the expansion of the secure logistics market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Secure Logistics Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The security services segment will gain considerable market share in secure logistics. The growing need to outsource non-essential activities to reputable suppliers allows companies to focus on their core capabilities, which has led to a growth in the outsourcing of security services. Due to the substantial added expense of keeping an in-house security team, hiring qualified individuals, and managing security professionals, this is a global industry trend.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing requirement for safe logistics for global currency circulation is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the secure logistics industry. A secure logistics market development that is predicted to have a favorable impact in the next years is the rising capacity to track shipments. However, competition from different secure logistics firms will be a major issue for the secure logistics market.

Customize Your Report

Secure Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.56% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 25.22 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Allied Universal, Cash Logistik Security AG, CMS Info Systems Ltd., Global Security Logistics Co., Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Loomis AB, Paragon Security, Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Securitas AB, Security Plus Group, SIS Ltd., SSL Logistics, StorageVault Canada Inc., The Brinks Co., Writer Business Services Pvt. Ltd., and GardaWorld Security Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

