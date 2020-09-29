Secure Logistics Market Size to Reach Revenue of over USD 26 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global secure logistics market report.

The global secure logistics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The secure logistics market has become more competitive than ever in APAC, Middle Eastern, and African regions due to the increased economic strength and growing income of the population. Therefore, global players are adopting inorganic growth strategies gain higher market shares.

The major restraint for the secure logistics market is the rising adoption rates of the electronic payment system. Mature markets such as North America and Europe increasingly use online payments and other cashless modes of transactions in both consumer and business segments.

The cash-in-transit service dominated the global secure logistics industry by value in 2019 and is expected to remain the same until 2025. This growth is expected to be attributed to the rapidly growing penetration of ATMs in countries such as China , India , Malaysia , and other APAC countries.

Several premium goods manufacturers have suffered major losses due to the lockdown imposed in economies around the world. The demand for secure logistics was impacted in Q1 and Q2 of 2020. However, the growth rates remain modest in Q3 and Q4. Majority of vendors in the global secure logistics industry, especially in APAC, Europe , and North America region, faced several operational challenges.

The market is largely commoditized with prices being the major differentiating factor. Hence, focus on the supply chain is very essential to keep transportation prices low.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed service type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 21 other vendors

Get your sample today!

Secure Logistics Market – Segmentation

Cash-in-transit services are experiencing exponential growth in emerging countries, especially in APAC. China and India are the fastest-growing segments for cash-in-transit services. The increasing ATMs, mainly in developing economies, is the major driving factor for the growth of cash services.

and are the fastest-growing segments for cash-in-transit services. The increasing ATMs, mainly in developing economies, is the major driving factor for the growth of cash services. The demand for secure transits gained its popularity in large-scale global retailers in 2019. Increasing security concerns and protection of intellectual properties of the state-of-the-art technology that is used by manufacturers are expected to be key major drivers, which are expected to drive the market in emerging economies.

Security services are predominantly witnessed in developed regions such as the US, Canada , France , and other developing countries in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa . This service has opted for the transportation of valuables such as gold bullion, premium goods, and other high-value goods between source and destination.

By Service Type

Cash Services

Security Services

By End-users

Financial Institutions

Retailers

Government

Others

Secure Logistics Market – Dynamics

Cash is the most preferred payment method across the world. Further, with the increase in ATM withdrawals across several emerging countries, cash in circulation has increased consistently in markets, especially in the rural segments of APAC and Africa region. Although few countries in APAC and Europe reduced the circulation of newly printed banknotes, the need for cash to be used for day-to-day transactions is still inevitable in local markets worldwide. Also, the emergence of "smart" ATMs in the APAC region has increased the number of cash deposits and withdrawal activities significantly. Therefore, cash transactions in local markets are expected to increase significantly in APAC, Europe, and North America during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increase in Number of High Technology-based Vehicles

Emergence of IoT Connecting Devices

Global Increase in Cash Circulation

Increased Preference for Outsourcing Cash Management Solutions

Secure Logistics Market – Geography

Growing cash demand from developing economies such as China and India, the cash in circulation-GDP ratio, and installations of ATMs grew significantly in 2019. Among global regions, North America accounted for the largest share in the global cash logistics market. APAC displayed a significant growth potential for the ATM industry in 2019 and is projected to be one of the fastest-growing regions with increased cash supply. The key factors that are expected to drive the robust growth rate of the secure logistics market in the APAC region include increasing installations of ATMs, growing cash usage, rising need for replenishment of ATMs, coupled with the increase in the purchasing power.

By Geography

APAC

China



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

India



South Korea



Malaysia

Europe

UK



France



Netherlands



Germany



Italy



Spain

North America

US



Canada

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Turkey



South Africa



Iran

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Prominent Vendors

Brinks

G4S

Loomis

Securitas

Garda World

Prosegur

Allied Universal

CMS

Knoxshield Security Logistics

Zegmax Logistics

TB Forte

Cash Logistik Security

Rodoban

Armaguard

Global Security Logistics

Other Prominent Vendors

APSG

A&D Medical

Alhamrani Universal

Kotter

ABANA

Secure Value

Secure Cash

Oliva & Associates

Radiant Cash Management Services

Logicsh

Trablisa

