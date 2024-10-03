Secure Logistics Market to Grow by USD 32.74 Billion (2024-2028) Driven by AI and Increasing Demand for Secure Global Cash Circulation

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The global secure logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 32.74 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.4% during the forecast period. Rising need for secure logistics for global cash circulation is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing ability to track shipments. However, competition from multiple secure logistics players poses a challenge. Key market players include AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Allied Universal, Cash Logistik Security AG, CMS Info Systems Ltd., GardaWorld Security Corp., Security Logistics Co., Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Loomis AB, Paragon Security, Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Securitas AB, Security Plus Group, SIS Ltd., SSL Logistics, StorageVault Canada Inc., The Brinks Co., and Writer Business Services Pvt. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global secure logistics market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Secure Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 32736.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and

Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Canada, Germany, India, and UK Key companies profiled AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Allied

Universal, Cash Logistik Security AG, CMS Info

Systems Ltd., GardaWorld Security Corp.,

Global Security Logistics Co., Japan Post

Holdings Co. Ltd., Loomis AB, Paragon Security,

Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Securitas

AB, Security Plus Group, SIS Ltd., SSL

Logistics, StorageVault Canada Inc., The Brinks

Co., and Writer Business Services Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

Secure logistics providers offer consumers a tracking code to monitor the progress and estimated arrival time of their shipments. This feature, enabled by various tracking technologies, provides numerous benefits. By keeping track of pick-up times and total transit durations, shippers can optimize costs and enhance logistics performance. Real-time visibility into shipment locations allows for quick response to delays and the ability to adjust transportation methods for improvement. Advanced notifications about delivery status help manage customer expectations and prevent dissatisfaction. Technologies like Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), barcode readers, and Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) are commonly used for tracking. AIDC includes barcode readers and RFID, which utilize radio waves for data recognition. Bluetooth-enabled devices and real-time tracking technologies provide near-real-time coverage, enabling accurate shipment monitoring and theft prevention. Traditional tracking methods remain relevant, but advancements in technology continue to improve supply chain visibility.

Secure logistics is a crucial aspect of supply chain management, ensuring the safe transport and storage of valuable goods. Deregulation and foreign direct investments are driving growth in this market, with high net-worth individuals and wealth management services also utilizing secure logistics for diamonds, fine arts, and other high-value items. Technology trends like blockchain, IoT, AI, and machine learning algorithms are enhancing security and efficiency. Governmental agencies and international regulations play a key role in setting standards for cash logistics, manufacturing, public infrastructure, and transportation modes like road, rail, air, and e-commerce. Static and mobile secure logistics solutions cater to various industries, including financial institutions, retailers, and inventory management. Real-time monitoring using RFID, GPS, and security personnel, along with armored vehicles and airplanes, ensure confidentiality and product authenticity for temperature-sensitive goods and valuable items. Outsourcing services in cash logistics, IT, and ATM management further strengthen the secure logistics market.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The global secure logistics market is characterized by the presence of numerous competitors offering similar services, driven by the forces of globalization. To stand out, logistics providers must adapt to customers' unique needs, focusing on cost optimization and efficient order processing. Reducing transport delays and minimizing fuel costs are essential for cost optimization. Order processing involves accurately and swiftly handling orders to ensure customer satisfaction. Maintaining well-maintained fixed assets is crucial for consistent earnings and long-term success. In the competitive secure logistics market, companies that effectively implement these strategies gain a competitive edge.

Secure logistics is a critical business function that ensures the safe and efficient transportation of valuable goods. Challenges in this market include managing Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking for real-time monitoring. Security personnel, armored vehicles, and advanced technology like GPS tracking systems and tamper evident seals are essential for safeguarding cargo. Valuables such as fine arts, precious metals, and rare materials require extra security measures. Outsourcing logistics to IT services and cash management companies can improve efficiency but raises concerns over confidentiality and regulatory compliance. Temperature-sensitive products and time-critical deliveries add complexity. Security technology, weapon handling, and armed personnel are necessary for defense instruments, jewels, gems, and cash-in-transit. Robbery is a constant threat, making reliable SLA management crucial. Product authenticity is another challenge, especially for high-value items like precious metals and rare minerals. Last-mile delivery and cross-border transport require security measures. Brink Incorporated, Cash Services, and Security Services are key players in this market, offering armored car transportation and ATM management solutions.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This secure logistics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service 1.1 Security services

1.2 Cash services Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Security services- The outsourcing of security services is on the rise due to the financial advantages of delegating non-core activities to established vendors. This global trend is driven by the high costs associated with maintaining an in-house security team, including recruitment and management. Securitas and G4S are leading vendors in this market, offering fully maintained security teams without requiring intervention from the client. Their trained workforce caters to diverse user requirements, such as corporate clients, shopping malls, individual customers, and airports. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the secure logistics market in the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Secure logistics is a critical component of the supply chain, ensuring the safe and efficient transportation and storage of high-value goods. Deregulation and Foreign Direct Investments have fueled the growth of this market, particularly in emerging economies. Wealth management services and High Net-worth Individuals (HNWIs) have increased the demand for secure logistics solutions, including cash logistics and inventory management. Technological advancements, such as Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning algorithms, are revolutionizing secure logistics. Real-time monitoring through GPS and RFID technology, security personnel, armored vehicles, and cash-in-transit companies are essential players in this market. The transportation sector includes airplanes, while warehousing and cash management services are crucial for secure storage. Diamonds and gemstones require specialized secure logistics solutions due to their high value and vulnerability to theft. Cash services, including ATMs and cash management systems, are a significant segment of the market. Electronic payment systems have also increased the demand for secure logistics services to ensure the safety of digital transactions. Security services, including cash-in-transit companies and financial organizations, are key stakeholders in the secure logistics market. The integration of AI and machine learning algorithms in inventory management and transportation optimizes operations and reduces risks. Overall, the secure logistics market is a dynamic and evolving industry that plays a vital role in the global economy.

Market Research Overview

Secure logistics is a specialized field of supply chain management that focuses on the safe and efficient transportation and storage of high-value goods. With deregulation and increased foreign direct investments, the market for secure logistics has seen significant growth. High net-worth individuals and wealth management services are major consumers of secure logistics services for diamonds, manufacturing components, public infrastructure, and other valuable assets. Technological advancements such as blockchain, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms are transforming the industry, providing real-time monitoring, confidentiality, and regulatory compliance. Governmental agencies and international regulations play a crucial role in shaping the secure logistics landscape. Cash logistics, including cash management, ATM services, and cash-in-transit companies, are a significant segment of the secure logistics market. Temperature-sensitive products, fine arts, precious metals, and security technology are other key areas of focus. Static and mobile types of secure logistics cater to various industries, including retail, e-commerce, transportation, and warehousing. Security technology, such as tamper evident seals, GPS tracking systems, and armed security personnel, is essential for secure transportation of goods. Last mile delivery, cargo transportation, and defense instruments are other important applications of secure logistics. Outsourcing, IT services, and cross-border transport are also driving the growth of the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Service

Security Services



Cash Services

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio