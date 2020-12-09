Secure One Capital Growth Continues with Executive Office Grand Opening

CEO Jim Pate, said, "We are excited about introducing our new office space to our staff. Everyone has worked so hard and our new space is just a small token of our gratitude. 2021 is poised to be a significant year." Pate added, "This space is an ideal environment for our team and where we plan to take our company in the months ahead."

"We don't know what will happen with COVID 19, with the market, or what the future holds for our country," stated COO Ryan Marier, adding, "We have a vision for the future. We will continue to meet and exceed our goals which include expanding our footprint here in the OC and across the country."

"Although many of our team members are still working from home, the new office provides a more modern space, which includes private offices for our managers, multiple conference rooms, a training facility, a health and wellness room, a recording studio, functional cubicles, open space, relaxation areas, etc.," stated VP of People and Culture, Walter A Mar, adding, "My team and I have been working diligently to make this space into our new home."

The offices are located at 3200 Park Center Drive, Suite 1300 Costa Mesa, California. The suite will also be the home of the sales team, call center, and the B.E.S.T. training program, where Secure One Capital builds million-dollar earners.

Secure One Capital is a privately held mortgage lender in business since 1995. They are based in Costa Mesa, California, and offer FHA, VA, and conventional mortgage loan programs in twelve states. Licensing and disclosures are available at www.SecureOneCapital.com. For more insight into CEO Jim Pate, click here.

In 2020, Secure One Capital was named to Inc. Magazine's list of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies for the fourth time and in 2018, was honored to receive the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics.

Bill Robertson

Public Relations Manager

3200 Park Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

NMLS # 239738

949-337-4700

[email protected]

www.SecureOneCapital.com

SOURCE Secure One Capital

