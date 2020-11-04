Secure One Capital Realizes 2020 Vision

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure One Capital announced on Monday that they have realized their vision for 2020. Last fall, the ownership and managers of Secure One Capital set goals, created a plan, and made a commitment to transform their company by increasing their business by an astounding 400 percent.

The campaign was called "The Road to 400", and was a departure from their previous frame of mind which essentially was, "Being a well-respected small mortgage lender was good enough".

"We knew that we had much of the team in place to make the quantum leap of tripling or even quadrupling our business in one year," said CEO Jim Pate, adding, "Once we created the vision and made the commitment, nothing would stop us."

Pate continued, "Obviously, that was before the pandemic and the refinance boom, both of which affected the local mortgage industry in different ways." Reflecting with a smile, "Many companies stumbled. Many companies panicked. We had a vision, we were dynamic, we accepted the challenges, and we stayed the course."

In October, Secure One Capital realized its goal by achieving a 400 percent increase in loan volume versus October of last year. COO Ryan Marier, stated, "We have come a long way this year both personally and professionally." Adding, "It is remarkable what can be accomplished when a group of likeminded individuals commits to building something amazing as a team."

"We are poised to achieve the remaining piece of our 2020 vision, which is to fund one billion dollars in mortgage loans in 2020," said Marier, "Everyone on our team believes that our vision is our destiny," concluding, "It's going to happen."

Pate proclaimed, "Our growth has been inspiring. Our loan volume has quadrupled, and we have grown our S1C family, by nearly sixty percent. Furthermore, we are actively seeking motivated individuals who are interested in building a career at a growth-oriented mortgage lender with a long track record or promoting from within."

"Our new commitment includes tripling our loan volume in 2021, while doubling our team of mortgage bankers and support staff," added Pate, "In anticipation of our continued growth, we have added 20,000 square feet of luxury office space in a premier location." Those interested in exploring career opportunities with Secure One Capital, please click here.

Secure One Capital is a privately held mortgage lender in business since 1995. They are based in Costa Mesa, California, and offer FHA, VA, and conventional mortgage loan programs in twelve states. Licensing and disclosures are available at www.SecureOneCapital.com. For more insight into CEO Jim Pate, click here.

In 2020, Secure One Capital was named to Inc. Magazine's list of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies for the fourth time and in 2018, was honored to receive the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics.

Bill Robertson

Public Relations Manager

555 Anton Blvd, Suite 900

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

949-337-4700

[email protected]

www.SecureOneCapital.com

