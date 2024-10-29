Secure Passage Announces Strategic Partnership with TD-Synex and Getac Technology Corporation to Deliver Rugged Computing Solutions for Extreme Environments

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Passage, a leader in Converged Security solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with GETAC Technology Corporation, the industry's gold standard in rugged mobile computing devices. This collaboration brings unparalleled computing power to sectors that demand high-performance solutions in the most challenging environments, including law enforcement, utilities, manufacturing, and beyond.

As experts in Converged Security, Secure Passage is uniquely positioned to integrate the advanced hardware solutions from GETAC into comprehensive security frameworks, offering clients seamless, high-level security paired with robust computing power. Whether on the front lines of public safety, in the harsh conditions of utilities work, or the demanding environments of industrial manufacturing, the combined expertise of Secure Passage and GETAC ensures that technology remains durable, secure, and adaptable to the needs of each sector.

Getac, founded in 1989 as a joint venture between GE Aerospace and MiTAC, has established itself as a global leader in rugged computing. As a strategic company under the MiTAC Synnex Business Group, Getac's devices—ranging from handhelds to laptops—are renowned for their ability to withstand the world's most extreme conditions, offering reliable performance in environments where standard devices would fail. This new partnership further strengthens Getac's position in key vertical markets including law enforcement, utilities, military, and field services, while providing Secure Passage clients access to cutting-edge technology designed to operate without compromise, even in the toughest scenarios.

"Our partnership with TD-Synex and GETAC opens new doors for our customers," said Kirk Cerny, President of Secure Passage. "By integrating GETAC's rugged devices into our Converged Security solutions, we can now offer the ultimate combination of security and performance to clients who work in mission-critical fields. This partnership is a game-changer for industries that demand reliability, no matter the circumstances."

Together, Secure Passage, TD-Synex, and GETAC are set to revolutionize how organizations across multiple industries approach their technology needs, ensuring they remain secure and connected, even in the harshest environments.

About Secure Passage

Secure Passage is a leading provider of Converged Security solutions, offering comprehensive services that span physical security, digital security, and critical infrastructure protection. With a customer-centric approach, Secure Passage delivers advanced, integrated solutions that address the ever-evolving security challenges of today's digital world.

