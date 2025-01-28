Secure Passage Launches Truman Converged Operations Platform to Revolutionize Security Operations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Passage https://www.securepassage.com, a leading provider of converged security solutions, today announced the launch of Truman, a revolutionary converged operations platform designed to unify physical and cybersecurity operations. Truman allows organizations to overcome the challenges of today's increasingly complex threat landscape by providing a single pane of glass for all security indicators, with AI-powered threat analysis and automated response capabilities.

"In today's interconnected world, the distinction between physical security and cybersecurity has become less clear," said Gary Fish, Chairman & CEO at Secure Passage. "Physical security technologies are evolving and have largely transitioned to digital formats. Similarly, just as the industry has unified cybersecurity solutions for a more comprehensive perspective, organizations can now incorporate physical, IoT, and operational technologies into a single, converged, Cyber-Physical operations platform with Secure Passage. The convergence of physical and cyber security silos, provides a more integrated view of an organization's overall security posture, leading to faster incident response, improved threat detection, and greater operational efficiency."

Truman's key features include:

Unified Visibility: A single pane of glass for all security data, across IT, OT, and IoT environments.

A single pane of glass for all security data, across IT, OT, and IoT environments. Enhanced Threat Detection: AI-powered analytics that identify and prioritize critical threats in real-time.

AI-powered analytics that identify and prioritize critical threats in real-time. Automated Response: Human-led, machine-driven orchestration that accelerates incident response and minimizes downtime.

Human-led, machine-driven orchestration that accelerates incident response and minimizes downtime. Improved Efficiency: Empowering analysts to focus on high-impact threats and strategic initiatives.

With Truman, organizations can:

Leverage existing security and SOC resources to gain operational efficiency and increased visibility.

Improve analyst productivity and efficiency.

Accelerate incident response and minimize downtime.

Enhance threat detection and improve security posture.

Gain valuable insights from security data.

Lower operational costs and improve ROI.

About Secure Passage

Secure Passage is defining the future of security with converged solutions that unify and modernize personal and physical security. In today's world, where threats are increasingly complex and interconnected, the company's mission is to protect vulnerable populations, prevent the loss of life, and mitigate domestic and geopolitical risks.

Secure Passage offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to safeguard what matters most:

The Truman Converged Operations Platform: A powerful solution that unifies physical and cybersecurity operations, providing real-time situational awareness and threat detection capabilities.





The Haystax Common Operations Platform: Tailored for schools, cities, critical infrastructure, and event safety, Haystax helps organizations create safer environments for students, citizens, and event attendees.





Expert Strategic Services: Secure Passage provides expert guidance and support to help organizations develop and implement comprehensive security strategies.

In an era of increasing uncertainty and evolving threats, Secure Passage is committed to providing cutting-edge security solutions that protect the vulnerable and safeguard our communities.

