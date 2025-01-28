Secure Passage Launches Truman Converged Operations Platform to Revolutionize Security Operations

News provided by

Secure Passage

Jan 28, 2025, 10:38 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Passage https://www.securepassage.com, a leading provider of converged security solutions, today announced the launch of Truman, a revolutionary converged operations platform designed to unify physical and cybersecurity operations. Truman allows organizations to overcome the challenges of today's increasingly complex threat landscape by providing a single pane of glass for all security indicators, with AI-powered threat analysis and automated response capabilities.

Continue Reading
Truman Dashboard
Truman Dashboard

"In today's interconnected world, the distinction between physical security and cybersecurity has become less clear," said Gary Fish, Chairman & CEO at Secure Passage. "Physical security technologies are evolving and have largely transitioned to digital formats. Similarly, just as the industry has unified cybersecurity solutions for a more comprehensive perspective, organizations can now incorporate physical, IoT, and operational technologies into a single, converged, Cyber-Physical operations platform with Secure Passage. The convergence of physical and cyber security silos, provides a more integrated view of an organization's overall security posture, leading to faster incident response, improved threat detection, and greater operational efficiency."

Truman's key features include:

  • Unified Visibility: A single pane of glass for all security data, across IT, OT, and IoT environments.
  • Enhanced Threat Detection: AI-powered analytics that identify and prioritize critical threats in real-time.
  • Automated Response: Human-led, machine-driven orchestration that accelerates incident response and minimizes downtime.
  • Improved Efficiency: Empowering analysts to focus on high-impact threats and strategic initiatives.

With Truman, organizations can:

  • Leverage existing security and SOC resources to gain operational efficiency and increased visibility.
  • Improve analyst productivity and efficiency.
  • Accelerate incident response and minimize downtime.
  • Enhance threat detection and improve security posture.
  • Gain valuable insights from security data.
  • Lower operational costs and improve ROI.

About Secure Passage
Secure Passage is defining the future of security with converged solutions that unify and modernize personal and physical security. In today's world, where threats are increasingly complex and interconnected, the company's mission is to protect vulnerable populations, prevent the loss of life, and mitigate domestic and geopolitical risks.

Secure Passage offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to safeguard what matters most:

  • The Truman Converged Operations Platform: A powerful solution that unifies physical and cybersecurity operations, providing real-time situational awareness and threat detection capabilities.

  • The Haystax Common Operations Platform: Tailored for schools, cities, critical infrastructure, and event safety, Haystax helps organizations create safer environments for students, citizens, and event attendees.

  • Expert Strategic Services: Secure Passage provides expert guidance and support to help organizations develop and implement comprehensive security strategies.

In an era of increasing uncertainty and evolving threats, Secure Passage is committed to providing cutting-edge security solutions that protect the vulnerable and safeguard our communities.

Contact
Bryce Karr
Marketing Director
[email protected]
877-442-4553
https://www.securepassage.com

SOURCE Secure Passage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Secure Passage Announces Strategic Partnership with TD-Synnex and Getac Technology Corporation to Deliver Rugged Computing Solutions for Extreme Environments

Secure Passage Announces Strategic Partnership with TD-Synnex and Getac Technology Corporation to Deliver Rugged Computing Solutions for Extreme Environments

Secure Passage, a leader in Converged Security solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with GETAC Technology Corporation, the...
TRAINFO and Secure Passage Partner to Enhance Rail Crossing Observability and Safety

TRAINFO and Secure Passage Partner to Enhance Rail Crossing Observability and Safety

Secure Passage, a leading converged security company, and TRAINFO, an AI-powered rail insights platform, are proud to announce a groundbreaking...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics