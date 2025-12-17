Secure Passage Launches Truman Identities to Close the Physical Identity Gap for Modern Enterprises

AI-driven identity intelligence unifies access control, HR, video, IAM, and operational systems into a single trusted source of truth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Passage, the AI-driven Identity and Operational Intelligence company, today announced the release of Truman Identities, a breakthrough identity intelligence platform that unifies physical and digital identity signals across complex enterprise environments.

Truman Identities

As organizations increasingly rely on hybrid work, third-party access, and distributed facilities, physical identity data remains the largest blind spot in enterprise security. Truman Identities solves this by ingesting and correlating data from access control, cameras, sensors, HRIS, badge systems, IAM, and cybersecurity signals to provide a continuous, real-time understanding of who is where, doing what, and whether they should be there.

"Enterprises have spent billions maturing digital identity — yet the human, and non-human, identities that interact with buildings, equipment, machines, and infrastructure remain disconnected," said Gary Fish, CEO of Secure Passage. "With Truman Identities, we bring those two worlds together to deliver automated and actionable security outcomes, faster investigations, stronger compliance, and reduced operational risk."

A Single Identity Source of Truth for Critical Decisions

Truman Identities continuously scores and validates identity events using AI-driven correlation, linking people, credentials, devices, machines, and locations. Enterprise leaders gain:

Unified identity profiles for employees, visitors, contractors, and machines

Automated anomaly detection across physical and digital access paths

Proof-ready compliance for SOC 2, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, and Zero Trust

Operational insights that improve safety and facility performance

The Truman platform integrates into existing SOC workflows, IAM programs, and enterprise command centers using telemetry from existing physical security hardware and software.

"This is the missing half of identity security," added Andy Jones, CTO of Secure Passage. "If a credential is used at 2 AM in the wrong building — or a terminated contractor badge still opens a secure door — Truman Identities surfaces it instantly."

Built for Scale, Designed for Outcomes

Powered by Secure Passage's Truman Operational Intelligence Platform, Truman Identities delivers:

Seamless Data Acquisition and Classification

Enterprise-grade scalability across global facilities

Real-time identity event normalization

Continuous access assurance

Digital Twin context for people, assets, devices, and locations

About Secure Passage

Secure Passage is an AI-driven Identity and Operational Intelligence company that unifies physical and digital data to improve safety, performance, and resilience. The Secure Passage Truman Platform transforms access control, identity systems, and critical infrastructure data into actionable insight that powers modern enterprise operations.

Learn more at securepassage.ai

