Secure Passage Unleashes Dragon: Unifying Physical and Digital Security Systems--A Revolution in Security Data Aggregation

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Passage, a leader in cyber-physical systems innovation, unveiled Dragon today at Google Cloud Next '24 in Las Vegas. Now generally available and running on Google Cloud, Dragon is a groundbreaking data aggregation pipeline designed to make unification of physical and digital systems a reality by empowering security teams of all sizes, including those leveraging the Google Chronicle Security Operations platform. Dragon tackles the complexities of security data management, offering a powerful, user-friendly solution that streamlines data pipeline workflows and optimizes resource allocation, driving the future of converged security data aggregation.

Scaling Security without Complexity: Dragon Takes Flight

Security teams face an ever-growing challenge: managing a deluge of data from diverse security devices, including physical, IoT, and OT sources. Traditional syslog forwarders struggle to keep pace, hindering analysis and slowing response times. Dragon soars above these limitations, offering:

Effortless Setup: Streamline data pipeline deployments in minutes, both locally and in the cloud, with Dragon's intuitive configuration interface.

Scalability Made Simple: Scale your security operations data without additional staff. Dragon empowers existing teams to handle increased data volume efficiently.

Unmatched Flexibility: It's a specialized security collector designed for professionals, adapting to any use case with ease.

Unveiling the Power Within: Advanced Data Management at Your Fingertips

Dragon goes beyond data collection. It equips security professionals with a comprehensive suite of tools for advanced data management, including:

Advanced Metrics: Gain real-time insights into Dragon's performance, enabling you to optimize data flow and resource utilization.

Intuitive Management UI: A user-friendly interface empowers clear data visualization and simplifies configuration management.

Enhanced Security: Dragon prioritizes data integrity and privacy. Leverage robust filtering to focus on relevant information, reducing storage costs and improving security posture.

The Future of Security Data Aggregation: A Clear Vision

Secure Passage isn't resting on its laurels. Dragon's roadmap promises exciting new features, including:

Drag-and-Drop Pipeline Building: Visualize and effortlessly construct data pipelines for intuitive workflow management.

Real-Time Monitoring: Gain instant visibility into data flow, enabling proactive troubleshooting and faster incident response.

Machine Learning Integration: Unlock the potential of machine learning for deeper data analysis and threat detection.

Dragon's Versatility Soars Across Deployment Scenarios

Dragon offers unmatched deployment flexibility, catering to diverse security environments:

Minimal Footprint: Dragon's single-binary installation ensures a lightweight presence on your system.

Local and Cloud Support: Deploy Dragon seamlessly within your on-premises infrastructure or in the cloud, adapting to your specific needs.

Raspberry Pi Compatibility: Dragon extends its reach to resource-constrained environments with Raspberry Pi compatibility.

Secure Passage CEO Comments on Dragon's Significance

"We're thrilled to launch Dragon at Google Cloud Next, marking a new and meaningful collaboration with Google Cloud to help security teams get security data in the right place, in the right quantity, at the right time. And, importantly, it's built by experienced security professionals for security professionals," says Gary Fish, Chairman & CEO of Secure Passage.

