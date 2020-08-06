Secure, Protect and Connect with Hubbell Lighting's SpectraSAFE™ Wireless Video Security Solution

SpectraSAFE-enabled luminaires feature a compact, high-resolution Full HD camera (2.8mm, 144-degree FOV), an integrated infrared light source for low or no light conditions and an integrated microphone and speaker enabling two-way audio communication between security staff and building occupants. The solution was recently selected for inclusion in the 2020 Illuminating Engineering Society ("IES") Progress Report, a leading industry showcase for the most innovative developments in the art and science of lighting.

The integrated SpectraSAFE camera module is Wi-Fi enabled and capable of wirelessly transmitting continuous or event-based video with audio to Hubbell's secure "Camera Center" application. The Hubbell Camera Center is a feature-rich, multiplatform, cloud-based service designed to provide building owners and occupants with premium capabilities through a scalable subscription-based service model.

The Camera

SpectraSAFE was designed to be an intelligent and elegant surveillance and security option for commercial and industrial environments that would typically utilize standalone, bulky and unattractive camera systems. The compact SpectraSAFE camera module seamlessly integrates into a wide range of Hubbell Lighting's most popular recessed and surface-mounted linear luminaries. Additionally, Hubbell has plans to make the SpectraSAFE camera module available in non-Hubbell products through OEM and integrator partner programs in the future.

The Application

SpectraSAFE is the first luminaire-based video security solution to offer secure, sharable and configurable user access to support multi-site and multi-tenant applications. It is supported by the feature-rich and multiplatform application Hubbell Camera Center, compatible with Android and iOS devices, and is also accessible through a web-based user portal. The application, powered by meShare, allows users to select between three cloud-based service plans which offer a range of basic and advanced capabilities to fit all needs. The app also allows users to integrate cameras from multiple locations/buildings and across multiple partner device types (such as Zmodo), into a single user interface.

The SpectraSAFE cloud service is hosted on U.S.-based servers, where data is protected using bank-level AES-256 encryption and all transmissions from cameras are protected utilizing transport layer security.

Standard features include:

Live view video with two-way communication via integrated microphone and speaker

Customizable modes of operation and notifications

Central event center with alerts and notifications

Device management and camera grouping

Cloud plan management

Sharing and user controls

Optional features include:

Intelligent continuous recording and cloud playback

7-day and 30-day cloud storage plans

Video clip creation and sharing

Flashback video (time-lapse)

Support

Customer support is a key feature of the SpectraSAFE solution. With phone and live in-app support, users have multiple options for immediate assistance. U.S.-based dedicated phone support is available Monday through Friday 8:00 A.M. to 8 P.M. CST. Coverage is available outside of those hours, seven days a week, 24-hours a day, 365 days a year through meShare's innovative and proven in-app Live Chat interface.

Click HERE for more information on SpectraSAFE.

About Hubbell Lighting

Technological disruption has changed the lighting industry. That's why we're here, to support those responsible for illuminating commercial, industrial, institutional and residential spaces around the world. As one of the largest lighting manufacturers in North America we do this by developing solutions for our customers that integrate seamlessly into their environment, save energy, provide improved quality of light and deliver a return on the investment. As lighting controls evolve to become a strategic asset, we're focused on developing the next-generation IoT connected lighting products and educating customers to help integrate these solutions into their projects. Learn more at hubbelllighting.com and engage with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

SOURCE Hubbell Lighting

Related Links

http://www.hubbelllighting.com

