Secure SMS and MMS Patent Awarded to CellTrust

US Patent 9,680,803 is another addition to CellTrust's existing US and international portfolio of 37 patents and 63 licensed patent rights. CellTrust patented Secure SMS and MMS technology relates to the systems and methods configured for managing (i.e., creating, editing, viewing, compressing, decompressing, disassembling, reassembling, queuing, routing, encrypting, decrypting, sending, receiving, replying, forwarding, storing, and/or the like) communications (for example, short messaging service messages, multimedia messaging service messages, and other information transmission, and/or the like) in a secure manner (e.g., in an encrypted or otherwise secured manner).

Further, CellTrust patented technology comprises a software module configured for use on a device, such as a mobile device, as well as a gateway which is secured and configured to manage information in a secure manner through a mix of server registration, multi-factor authentication and encryption, featuring unique dynamic keys and full key lifecycle management.

"CellTrust patented Secure SMS and MMS technology helps to protect text messages containing confidential and sensitive client information," said Sean Moshir, Chairman and CEO. "CellTrust's Secure Mobile Information Management (SMIM) platform utilizes Secure SMS and MMS technology for secure communication of highly sensitive information often exchanged across the financial services, healthcare and government industries."

About CellTrust Corporation

CellTrust, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, is a global leader in enterprise mobile communications compliance enforcement, traceability and security for the financial services, government, and healthcare industries. The second generation of CellTrust SecureLine, SL2™ delivers a range of solutions for mobile-to-desktop deployment and has been successfully implemented with tens of thousands of licenses around the world. By focusing on the user experience, maximizing integration with enterprise infrastructure, SL2 enables the workforce to be more productive, and the client to be reassured, while eDiscovery and global regulatory compliance are enforced (Dodd-Frank Act, GLBA, SOX, FINRA, SEC, HIPAA, MiDFID II, FOIA). Learn more at www.celltrust.com.

