Secure Sockets Layer Certification Market to Grow by USD 5.13 billion| Need to Adhere to Regulatory Requirements will Present Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Vendors | Technavio

The secure sockets layer certification market is estimated to grow by USD 5.13 bn from 2020 to 2025, as per Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.30%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 17.44%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Secure Sockets Layer Certification Market Analysis Report by Product (domain validation, organizational validation, and extended validation) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The market is driven by factors such as the need to adhere to regulatory requirements. Enterprises need to adhere to payment card industry data security standard (PCI DSS) to ensure the protection of confidential cardholder data. PCI DSS is a standard applied to enterprises when they accept credit card payments. SSL certificates used in these enterprises also support their web browsers. This, in turn, helps them meet the PCI requirements while accepting credit cards on their sites.

Major Five Secure Sockets Layer Certification Companies and Their Offerings:

Aruba Spa: The company offers solutions for secure sockets layers that ensure that the site is accessible with the secure HTTPS protocol, providing encryption of all data and displaying the padlock symbol in the browser address under the brand name of Aruba .

The company offers solutions for secure sockets layers that ensure that the site is accessible with the secure HTTPS protocol, providing encryption of all data and displaying the padlock symbol in the browser address under the brand name of . Asseco Poland S.A.: The company offer solutions for secure sockets layers that secure widely and not only from the level of individual solutions, under the brand name of Asseco.

The company offer solutions for secure sockets layers that secure widely and not only from the level of individual solutions, under the brand name of Asseco. Comodo Security Solutions Inc.: The company offer solutions for secure sockets layers that safeguard the websites for customer transactions and boost conversion rates under the brand name of Comodo.

The company offer solutions for secure sockets layers that safeguard the websites for customer transactions and boost conversion rates under the brand name of Comodo. DigiCert Inc.: The company offer solutions for secure sockets layers that provide professional-grade protection with tools such as PQC Toolkit, under the brand name of Digicert.

The company offer solutions for secure sockets layers that provide professional-grade protection with tools such as PQC Toolkit, under the brand name of Digicert. Entrust Datacard Corp.: The company offers solutions for secure sockets layers that secure from the level of individual solutions providing encryption of all data and displaying the padlock symbol under the brand name of Entrust.

Are you looking for more inputs related to the vendors operating in the market? View Our Free Sample Now

Secure Sockets Layer Certification Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Domain validation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Organizational validation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Extended validation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Secure Sockets Layer Certification Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Subscribe to Technavio's "Lite Plan" which is billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to view 3 reports every month and download 3 reports a year.

Related Reports:

Phone-based Authentication Solutions Market: The phone-based authentication solutions market has been segmented by phone-based authentication solutions market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, PCI, government, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The phone-based authentication solutions market has been segmented by phone-based authentication solutions market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, PCI, government, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Privileged Identity Management Market: The privileged identity management market has been segmented by end-user (large enterprises, government organizations, and SMEs) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Secure Sockets Layer Certification Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aruba Spa, Asseco Poland S.A., Comodo Security Solutions Inc., DigiCert Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GlobalSign Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., HID Global Corp., Internet Security Research Group, and NortonLifeLock Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio