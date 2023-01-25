Secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market size to increase by USD 6,116.08 million: North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secure Sockets Layer Certification Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.4% and register an incremental growth of USD 6,116.08 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market 2023-2027

By region, the global secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing use of IoT and cloud computing technology coupled with flourishing web-based businesses in the BFSI and e-commerce industries are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Comodo Security Solutions Inc: The company offers secure sockets layer certification such as Comodo Multi-Domain Wildcard SSL.

The company offers secure sockets layer certification such as Domain Validation (DV) SSL Certificate. Internet Security Research Group

Secom Co. Ltd.

Sectigo Ltd.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

SSL.com

Stack Holdings GmbH

SwissSign AG

TAIWAN CA Inc.

CA Inc. Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Web.com Group Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing awareness of end-users, the increasing number of data thefts, and the need to adhere to regulatory requirements. However, the use of self-signed certificates is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into domain validation (DV), organization validation (OV), and extended validation (EV) . The domain validation (DV) segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

. The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.

What are the key data covered in this secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market vendors

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,116.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., AlphaSSL, Aruba Spa, ASSA ABLOY AB, Asseco Poland SA, Comodo Security Solutions Inc., DigiCert Inc., Entrust Corp., GlobalSign Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Internet Security Research Group, Secom Co. Ltd., Sectigo Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., SSL.com, Stack Holdings GmbH, SwissSign AG, TAIWAN CA Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Web.com Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

