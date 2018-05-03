Secure Technology Provider Acquires U.K. Digital Signage Company

After making several acquisitions in the secure kiosk market space in 2015 and 2016, Nashville-based Uniguest is excited to announce its latest acquisition of ONELAN. ONELAN's digital signage and visual communications solutions are a natural extension to Uniguest's current portfolio of products. The combined solutions will assist Uniguest customers in driving guest, shopper, and resident engagement in the hospitality, office retail, and community living industries respectively.

ONELAN is a global leader in developing and managing visual applications such as digital signage, wayfinding, and meeting space bookings. Its footprint spans across 6,000 projects in 50 countries and operates in the education, corporate, retail and hospitality sectors.

"Digital engagement is something we see as a crucial component to the future of the industries we operate in," Uniguest CEO Jeff Hiscox said. "After doing a thorough review of the market, we realized ONELAN's solutions are best in class and our combined solutions will drive a new "digital infusion" in the public use space of our customers."

For the near future, ONELAN will continue to operate as a stand-alone business with its current team members out of the Reading, U.K. headquarters. Uniguest will fold the signage offerings into its solution set, and the products will be available to Uniguest clients during the second quarter of 2018.

"Uniguest is a natural partner for us as their Secured Advantage product goes hand-in-hand with our interactive signage solutions," ONELAN Chief Commercial Officer Hugh Coghill-Smith said. "Both companies strive to bring the most value to our customers. We determined the best way to provide a seamless customer experience was to bring the two portfolios together as one offering."

Prior to the ONELAN acquisition, Uniguest operated more than 28,000 devices across 15,000+ locations in 68 countries. Adding ONELAN expands Uniguest's footprint not only in the U.K. but across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australasia as well. Its innovative suite of fully managed and supported solutions includes business centers, interactive kiosks, digital signage, purposed tablets, mobile printing, and personalized printing. Uniguest is based in Nashville, Tennessee, with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada; Torrance, California; and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secure-technology-provider-acquires-uk-digital-signage-company-300641170.html

SOURCE Uniguest

Related Links

http://www.uniguest.com

