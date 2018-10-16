Secure, Transparent, Efficient Elections Central to Hart InterCivic's Mission

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With record-turnout midterm elections underway, Hart InterCivic applauds election workers nationwide on their efforts to ensure all voters' voices are heard. Secure, transparent, efficient elections are top priority for Hart, one of the nation's pre-eminent voting system technology and service providers.

"Developing and supporting election technology that earns voter trust is at the heart of our mission," said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart, an Austin-based company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions across the U.S. "Our pledge to enable secure, trustworthy voting drives our decisions as we work with jurisdictions coast-to-coast to make every Election Day a success."

Whether jurisdictions are using the company's new Verity® Voting system, first federally certified in 2015, or our legacy Hart Voting System, Hart works year-round with customers to safeguard the reliability and accuracy of both the technology and the processes election teams use to tally voters' choices. The following are examples of the steps Hart takes to support its customers in protecting the sanctity of the vote:

Designing, engineering and manufacturing its voting systems in the U.S.

Adhering stringently to the latest security protocols in designing its new Verity system from the ground up

Remaining supportive of and engaged in federal and state certification programs

Partnering with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Election Assistance Commission (EAC), the Center for Internet Security (CIS), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and others to ensure the company is doing everything it can to contribute to secure elections and to share important learnings with customers

Providing customers with 24 x 7 access to expert support for the company's election technology

Equipping customers with security updates and operational recommendations through in-person training, in-depth product and procedure documentation, webinars, knowledge base articles, newsletters, advisory bulletins, daily best practice reminders and more

"Citizens' confidence in the electoral process is central to our democracy," said Braithwaite. "Hart is going to continue to do all we can to foster that confidence."

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier.

