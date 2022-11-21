Secure Web Gateway Market Size to Grow by USD 11710.84 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Secure web gateway Market share is set to increase by USD 11710.84 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.52% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 20.43% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size – Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Secure Web Gateway Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secure Web Gateway Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the Global Secure Web Gateway Market as a part of the global systems software market, which covers companies engaged in developing and producing applications and systems software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global systems software market covers organizations that are engaged in developing application development and management software, cloud computing software, data center and hosting software, IT management software, mobility software, networking software, security software, and storage software.

Global Secure web gateway Market Characteristics with Five Forces –

The Global Secure Web Gateway Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Secure web gateway Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Secure Web Gateway Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Secure web gateway Market as per geography is categorized as North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Secure Web Gateway Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global secure web gateway market compared to other regions. 31% growth will originate from North America . The secure web gateway market in North America is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The key market in North America is the US. A few important factors contributing to the market growth in North America are the increased adoption of secure web gateway by end-user industries, the shift of conventional IT services to Internet-based IT systems, the growth of end-user industries, increased government initiatives for the implementation of secure web gateway, and the growing number of IT companies and IT startups.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Secure Web Gateway Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, and Others.

Revenue Generating Segment - The secure web gateway market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rise in online transactions increases the vulnerability of critical data to theft, phishing, and other online threats. As the level of threat is increasing, the BFSI sector is rapidly responding to critical threats by enhancing its internal security by adopting a secure web gateway. With advancements in technology, the use of mobile devices for mobile banking is increasing among end-users. Therefore, the growing adoption of mobile devices and mobile banking among end-users has increased the requirement for a secure web gateway.

Global Secure web gateway Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The rising number of cyber-attacks is one of the key drivers in the market.

With the continuously changing cyber landscape, there is a high demand for cybersecurity resources as companies across industries aim to protect their data and financial security.

However, despite the large investments that organizations make every year in cybersecurity projects, instances of cybersecurity attacks are on the rise and pose a major threat to business.

This has led to an increase in the adoption of secure web gateway by enterprises to avoid cyberattacks, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global secure web gateway market during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth

The rising adoption of cloud-based security technologies is the major trend in the market.

The adoption of cloud-based services is increasing among SMEs because it does not require an infrastructure to support their implementation and is cost-effective.

The flexibility and scalability of cloud-based secure web gateway accommodate the varying needs of consumers, which is a reason for its increased adoption. With the increased employee mobility, a number of organizations have implemented cloud-based services for business functions, such as CRM, payroll, and enterprise communication, to ensure remote access to data.

The need to protect the information stored in the cloud is increasing, which is leading to a greater demand for security solutions, which is positively influencing the market in focus.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The low acceptance of SWG solutions in the enterprise segment will challenge the grow of the global secure web gateway market.

The cloud has become an integral part of IT in government healthcare agencies. For instance, federal, state, and local government agencies have moved their sensitive data to the cloud as it provides improved information management with centralized data storage and high-speed networks, enabling increased productivity and enhanced data sharing and collaboration.

The benefits of cloud-based solutions include low upfront costs, simplified management of software maintenance and upgrades, effective security, high reliability, and integrative capabilities to connect functional gaps in existing systems and processes.

Thus, the implementation of secure web gateway and the data stored in the cloud are likely to be leaked, which, in turn, hampers the growth of the market.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Secure web gateway Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist secure web gateway market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the secure web gateway market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the secure web gateway market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secure web gateway market vendors

Secure Web Gateway Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11710.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A10 Networks Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Comodo Security Solutions Inc., Contentkeeper Technologies, Cyren Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Forcepoint LLC, McAfee Corp., Menlo Security Inc., Netskope Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., Sangfor Technologies Inc., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Zscaler Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., and Open Text Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global secure web gateway market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global secure web gateway market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A10 Networks Inc.

Exhibit 116: A10 Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: A10 Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: A10 Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Barracuda Networks Inc.

Exhibit 119: Barracuda Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Barracuda Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Barracuda Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Cato Networks Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Cato Networks Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Cato Networks Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Cato Networks Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 128: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Contentkeeper Technologies

Exhibit 133: Contentkeeper Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 134: Contentkeeper Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Contentkeeper Technologies - Key offerings

12.9 Cyren Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Cyren Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Cyren Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Cyren Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Forcepoint LLC

Exhibit 139: Forcepoint LLC - Overview



Exhibit 140: Forcepoint LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Forcepoint LLC - Key offerings

12.11 McAfee Corp.

Exhibit 142: McAfee Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: McAfee Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: McAfee Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 NortonLifeLock Inc.

Exhibit 145: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 148: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Open Text Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Sangfor Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 152: Sangfor Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Sangfor Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Sangfor Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Sophos Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Sophos Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Sophos Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Sophos Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Trend Micro Inc.

Exhibit 158: Trend Micro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Trend Micro Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Trend Micro Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Zscaler Inc.

Exhibit 161: Zscaler Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Zscaler Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Zscaler Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

