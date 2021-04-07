Secure Wi-Fi Resources and Enable Your Remote Workforce with eMazzanti's Cyber Security Workshop Replay

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a specialist in cybersecurity, is replaying on demand a workshop promoting secure Wi-Fi for the remote workforce. The informative session addresses the landscape of 2021 Wi-Fi cyber-threats featuring Wi-Fi security experts from WatchGuard and eMazzanti Technologies.

2021 Wi-Fi Cyber-Threats Workshop On-Demand

The virtual event, "Enable Your Remote Workforce - Secure Your Wi-Fi Resources to Prevent Cyber Risk," is available any time for replay on demand.

Here, Jim Steinbacher, WatchGuard Technical Evangelist for Wireless, delivers an interactive workshop focused on the biggest threat surface in 2021, Wi-Fi. Remote work has intensified the exposure and leaders should participate to ensure their businesses and employees are safe.

The workshop discusses how hackers frequently employ man-in-the-middle attacks, Wi-Fi Pineapples, and other threats to intercept home and mobile Wi-Fi data.

Interested parties may view the Secure Wi-Fi workshop replay now.

About Jim Steinbacher

Mr. Steinbacher's experience with Wi-Fi began when he deployed his first wireless network in 2001. Since then, he has rolled out networks with each progressive IEEE standard, from distributed deployments across hundreds of sites, to ultra-high-density designs in NFL stadiums.

Through it all, security always seemed like an after-thought to network owners. Not anymore. Jim's mission is to educate those responsible for Wi-Fi networks to the risks they face from the ever-increasing barrage of Wi-Fi threat vectors.

eMazzanti Technologies helps business leaders navigate the 2021 Wi-Fi cyber-threats landscape to protect their remote workforce and business assets. The company offers cybersecurity solutions that feature comprehensive end-point security.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

