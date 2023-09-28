Secure Yeti Appoints Jayson E. Street as Chief Adversarial Officer to Spearhead Cybersecurity Empowerment Through Education and Training

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Yeti, a leading global cybersecurity firm, proudly announces the appointment of renowned hacker Jayson E. Street as its first Chief Adversarial Officer. In this pivotal role, Street will bring his unparalleled expertise and passion for cybersecurity education to empower organizations to fortify their defenses.

Street is a renowned global speaker and trainer whose expertise in the cybersecurity world has earned him numerous accolades. Media outlets have given him numerous monikers, including "notorious hacker" by FOX25 Boston, a "World Class Hacker" by National Geographic's Breakthrough series, and a "paunchy hacker" by Rolling Stone magazine. However, he prefers to be known simply as a "Hacker, Helper, and Human."

As Secure Yeti's Chief Adversarial Officer, Street will be a high-level executive responsible for creating, deploying, and managing offensive security strategies and activities for clients. Those activities are centered around simulating cyber threats from potential adversaries, such as criminals or malicious actors.

Casey Bourbonnais, Secure Yeti's Chief Executive Officer, states, "Jayson E. Street's addition to our leadership team is a significant milestone in our commitment to raising the bar in cybersecurity education and defense. His ethos, captured in his motto, 'Education. Not Exploitation,' aligns perfectly with our mission to make the world a more secure and safer place."

Street's enthusiasm for his new role is echoed in his statement, "I am honored and humbled to be working with Secure Yeti. I've been a friend of the organization for over 10 years and have watched it successfully grow. I am excited to work for a company that can utilize my skills to educate and empower others to bolster their cybersecurity defenses."

Street's contributions to the field of cybersecurity are exemplified through his widely acclaimed book series Dissecting the Hack, which is now required reading at five colleges in three countries. He also serves as the DEF CON Groups Global Ambassador and has delivered compelling talks on information security at prestigious events such as DEF CON, DEF CON China, GrrCON, DerbyCon, and numerous other conferences and colleges worldwide. Notably, Street also served as a guest lecturer at the Beijing Institute of Technology for a decade.

If you are interested in utilizing Street's talents to "hack" your systems, contact us today.

About Secure Yeti:

Secure Yeti, a GSA-certified small business, was founded with one simple goal in mind—to make the world a more secure and safer place. Committed to this mission, Secure Yeti provides a comprehensive array of cybersecurity services, spanning from rigorous testing and extensive training to reliable managed services. With a focus on excellence and a dedication to safeguarding digital environments, Secure Yeti stands as a trusted partner in fortifying defenses against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

Media Contact:

Beth Mayhew

703-731-8678

[email protected]

SOURCE Secure Yeti