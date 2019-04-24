Secure Your Domains with DNSimple

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSimple, a leader in domain name management security, announces the ability to use the DNSimple API to request Let's Encrypt Wildcard Certificates. Wildcard certificates allow domain administrators to secure an entire subdomain with a single certificate.

To further secure your domains, DNSimple offers Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) insertion. With DNSSEC, rotation of DS records is handled automatically for domains registered through DNSimple that use our authoritative name servers.

"We're committed to helping everyone secure The Web," says Anthony Eden, founder of DNSimple.

A secure web starts with secure domains. Let's Encrypt certificates encrypt sensitive information, including usernames, passwords, and financial information, so only the server you're communicating with can read it. We simplify installation and maintenance of Let's Encrypt certificates through our API and web app, so your site is always secure.

Let's Encrypt wildcard certificates require DNS validation – proof that you're entitled to the certificate for a domain – from a provider. Many providers sell wildcard certificate products on a pay-per-certificate model. These can be significantly more expensive when you need multiple certificates. We're doing things differently. We've integrated Let's Encrypt wildcard certificates into our Business and Professional plans, so our subscribers now get additional benefits from their DNSimple plan. Learn more at https://dnsimple.com/business.

About DNSimple

DNSimple provides the tools you need to buy, connect, and operate your domains. We offer a carefully crafted web interface for managing domains and DNS records, as well as an HTTP API with a variety of code libraries and tools. We help secure your domains with two-factor authentication. We fully support HTTPS, and even authored a comic explaining how https works — https://howdns.works.

We fully support DNSSEC for domains registered through DNSimple that use our authoritative name servers without manual DS key rotation as well as support DNSSEC for domains registered at other providers with manual DS key rotation. We're proud to offer Let's Encrypt Wildcard Certificate automation. If you're ready for more secure domains, give us a try at Dnsimple.com.

