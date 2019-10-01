Secure Your Samsung Galaxy Watch with UAG's Rugged New Straps

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com) creator of heavy-duty, lightweight mobile device cases and accessories, announces the launch of its new line of rugged straps for the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

The three new UAG Samsung Galaxy Watch strap designs - Active, Leather, and Nato - provide durability and utility to secure your watch in both outdoor and urban environments. The new UAG watch straps are offered in designs for both 46mm and 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch models, and are also compatible with select Garmin watches.

The Active Band is designed for the extreme adventurer and is one of the strongest Samsung Galaxy Watch bands on the market. The high-strength materials work together to provide peace of mind to take your watch along on your most rigorous activities.

The Leather Band pairs perfectly with a more urban, stylish aesthetic and is built to handle the daily grind without compromising your style. The strap is made with Italian Leather, custom stainless steel hardware, and a collar locking snap for uncompromised security.

The Nato Band is for everyday adventures, and is designed for dependability. The strap features high-strength nylon and stainless steel hardware to give you the strength, durability and comfort you need to keep going further.

"The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a powerful device designed to be taken along for the ride, so we're thrilled to be offering a new level of protection for Galaxy Watch fans," said Casey Bevington, Vice President of Brand and Creative, Urban Armor Gear. "Each new UAG strap design features unique styles that providing cutting-edge security, so you can rest easy that your device is always protected."

Available colors for 46mm: Orange, Midnight Camo, Black

Available color for 42mm: Black and Orange

Price: $59.95 | £48.02 | €45,18

Stainless Steel Custom Hardware

Hook and Loop Fastener Security

High Strength Nylon Weave

One Year Warranty

Available colors for 46mm: Black and Brown

Available color for 42mm: Brown

Price: $69.95 | £56.04 | €63,32

Stainless Steel Custom Hardware

Collar Locking Snap

Real Leather & develops a uniquely, natural patina with continued wear

One Year Warranty

Available colors for 46mm: Olive Drab and Grey

Available colors for 42mm: Grey

Price: $49.95 | £40.01 | €45,21

Stainless Steel Custom Hardware

High Strength Nylon Weave

One Year Warranty

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

