SecureAuth Acquires SessionGuardian, Adds its Biometric Continuous Identity Assurance to Enhance Protection of Sensitive Information in a Remote-First World

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureAuth, a provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM/CIAM) solutions, has acquired SessionGuardian and their biometric continuous identity assurance (BCIA) technology. With this technology, SecureAuth will use this technology to augment its identity and access management portfolio by securing and protecting sensitive data for a user's entire session.

SessionGuardian's staff, contractors and other resources will become part of SecureAuth.

With the acquisition of SessionGuardian, SecureAuth's new biometric continuous identity assurance technology will help protect unauthorized access to sensitive information - not just at login authentication but also for the duration of a user's session by blocking unauthorized visibility from shoulder surfers, captured photos, screengrabs, or downloads.

"Not having biometric continuous identity assurance after the initial login authentication creates a critical vulnerability," said SecureAuth CEO Joseph Dhanapal. "The rest of the session remains unprotected, leaving organizations exposed to unauthorized access and malicious actions. Our new offering is an innovative solution to this problem."

According to SecureAuth CRO Tom Smith, these expanded capabilities strengthen SecureAuth's competitiveness in sectors with high security needs, especially legal services, call centers and regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, defense contracting, and more.

