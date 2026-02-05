Secured Finance Integrates DigiFT-Distributed Tokenized RWAs as Eligible On-Chain Collateral

Users can access on-chain liquidity on Secured Finance by pledging tokenized UBS uMINT acquired via DigiFT

ZUG, Switzerland and SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Secured Finance AG ("Secured Finance AG"), the Zug-based developer behind the DeFi protocol Secured Finance ("Secured Finance"), today announced the integration of tokenized real-world assets issued and distributed by DigiFT as eligible collateral within the Secured Finance protocol. The integration allows users of Secured Finance to utilize UBS uMINT—acquired independently via DigiFT—as collateral in non-custodial, smart-contract-based financing arrangements executed on Secured Finance.

As tokenization accelerates across capital markets—driven by demand for faster settlement, 24/7 access, and more efficient collateral mobility—market participants are increasingly focused on utility, not just issuance. This collaboration demonstrates a practical step forward: using tokenized "cash-equivalent" exposure to access on-chain liquidity and manage funding more efficiently.

Through the integration, eligible users of Secured Finance may pledge "uMINT"—UBS Asset Management's tokenized money market fund token distributed via DigiFT—as an eligible collateral asset on the Secured Finance protocol in order to access on-chain liquidity in USDC, JPYC, and other supported tokens, subject to applicable laws, platform terms, and eligibility requirements. uMINT is the first asset integrated under the partnership, with a framework designed to support additional tokenized RWAs over time.

How it works (high level):

Eligible asset: UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token , uMINT (held by eligible DigiFT users)

UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund , uMINT (held by eligible DigiFT users) On-chain liquidity: USDC, JPYC, and other supported tokens (as available)

USDC, JPYC, and other supported tokens (as available) Eligibility: Subject to issuer/platform requirements (e.g., allowlists, investor type, jurisdiction)

Masakazu Kikuchi, Founder & CEO of Secured Finance AG, said: "Enabling tokenized high-quality, short-duration products to support on-chain liquidity is a meaningful step toward real-world, always-on financial infrastructure. With uMINT integrated, users can manage funding and liquidity on-chain in a way that goes beyond pilots and closed environments."

Henry Zhang, Founder & CEO of DigiFT, said: "This integration connects regulated tokenized RWAs to real on-chain financing demand. By enabling products like uMINT to be used as collateral, not only held, the partnership shows how tokenization can move beyond issuance into real financial utility."

Learn more: Medium deep-dive link

About Secured Finance AG

Secured Finance AG is a Swiss-based DeFi protocol developer building the most secure and transparent fixed-income layer for digital assets. Operating across Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Filecoin, the company launched the USDFC (FIL-backed stablecoin) and is expanding into multi-chain lending, vault strategies, and real-world asset integrations.

About DigiFT

DigiFT is a next-generation, fully regulated platform for tokenized real-world assets, trusted by leading global financial institutions and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (HKSFC), offering seamless end-to-end digital asset services.

