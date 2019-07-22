SecuredTouch Granted Patent for Continuous User Authentication

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecuredTouch, a leading provider of behavioral biometrics fraud detection solutions, announced today that the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), has granted the company a patent US 10366217, entitled "Continuous User Authentication".

Consumers are increasingly using the digital channel for all sorts of purchases and fraudsters are adapting their attack methods accordingly, with newly developed fraud techniques and automated tools.

Advanced fraud attacks will appear to be coming from a legitimate account, using valid credentials or credit card information, bypassing traditional fraud detection tools or falling into rigid rules that end up blocking legitimate users and purchases.

SecuredTouch Behavioral Biometrics technology learns and identifies patterns of human interactions with physical devices to identify the user, differentiate the human from the bot and set apart the device from an emulator.

"This patent places SecuredTouch at the forefront of innovation in user authentication. Since day-one the company is committed to investing in advanced research & development, which is now also recognized by the USPTO." Says Yair Finzi, Co-founder and CEO at SecuredTouch. He adds: "Our solutions are based on behavioral biometrics and seamlessly fight advanced fraud, in the eCommerce and banking industries.

The patent has been granted in proximity to the European Banking Authority (EBA) announcement that validates behavioral biometrics as an inherence element for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) for PSD2 compliance.

This announcement brings great value to SecuredTouch customers as Finzi explains: "We are thrilled about the EBA announcement, our customers can now use our behavioral biometrics technology to support Strong Customer Authentication for PSD2, without adding any friction to their users' experience."

About SecuredTouch

SecuredTouch's solution uses machine learning to detect sophisticated fraud attacks that bypass other detection tools while offering an advanced, seamless user experience across all digital channels.

Patented Behavioral Biometrics technology identifies trusted users first before any transaction can take place, creating a fast track to checkout. Customers benefit from reduced fraud rates and related costs as well as boosted transaction rates.

SecuredTouch award-winning solutions are used by clients around the world, including major financial institutions and eCommerce companies.

For more information visit http://securedtouch.com

SOURCE SecuredTouch Ltd

Related Links

http://securedtouch.com

