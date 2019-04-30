SecuredTouch Integrates With ForgeRock and Joins Its Trust Network, to Provide Behavioral Biometrics Based Authentication and Fraud Detection

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecuredTouch, the global provider of behavioral biometrics based advanced fraud detection solutions, is now part of the ForgeRock Trust Network Partner Program.

The SecuredTouch behavioral biometrics-based solution combines continuous authentication, advanced fraud detection and intelligence analytics, to ensure ForgeRock customers detect even the most sophisticated fraud attacks, while providing a frictionless user experience.

The joint solution will enable ForgeRock customers, from the banking and e-commence sectors, to easily integrate behavioral biometrics into their authentication and risk assessment processes.

"With the increasing sophistication of attacks targeting the take over of end-user accounts, customers need new approaches to defend themselves," said Ben Goodman, SVP, Corporate and Business Development at ForgeRock. "Behavioral biometrics is a sophisticated, new weapon in the war against 'fraudsters'. When you combine this type of technology with the ForgeRock Identity Platform you can achieve a balance of security and usability which once seemed impossible."

SecuredTouch behavioral biometrics technology was designed to identify good users first, in order to ensure a seamless user experience and accurate detection of sophisticated fraud.

SecuredTouch analyzes the physical interactions between a human and a device, the device attributes and the account activities, and creates a unique profile of the user and the device, against which future interactions are evaluated. Analyzed attributes include: typing patterns, mouse usage inspection, finger size and finger pressure, swipe speed, device movement, gesture boundaries and more.

"We are happy to be part of the ForgeRock Trust Network and to integrate our behavioral biometrics technology, into the ForgeRock platform. ForgeRock customers can now enjoy best-in-breed Behavioral Biometrics out-of-the-box," says Yair Finzi, CEO, SecuredTouch.

As part of the ForgeRock Trust Network, SecuredTouch will apply behavioral biometrics and continuous authentication to analyze human-to-device interactions and seamlessly validate the user and the device legitimacy, throughout a session in the ForgeRock Identity Platform.

SecuredTouch ensures that even fraudulent methods designed to evade traditional fraud detection tools by using bots, remote access Trojans (RATs) and emulators are detected in a timely manner.

Yair adds: "Enterprises, particularly in the financial services and e-commerce sectors, need to find the right balance between security and user experience. With the integration of SecuredTouch, ForgeRock customers get immediate value – making transactions more secure without having to add new authentication hoops for clients to jump through."

