SecureDynamics Achieves Zscaler Delivery Services Authorization

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureDynamics, a leading security solution provider, is proud to announce that it has been formally authorized as a Zscaler Delivery Services partner. This latest achievement strengthens the long-time partnership between SecureDynamics and Zscaler, with offerings that include:

Value-added Distribution Services for Zscaler Partners

Zscaler Authorized Education Services

Zscaler Professional Services

With the increasing threat of cyber breaches, it has become crucial for businesses and government entities to have effective cybersecurity measures in place. However, many organizations struggle with deploying and operating these technologies with best practices and properly trained staff. SecureDynamics aims to address this challenge by offering Zscaler Deployment Services as a business capability.

"Our mantra at SecureDynamics is 'Everything the Zscaler Channel Needs to Succeed,' with Zscaler and their technology alliance partners. This is further recognition of our commitment to the Zscaler ecosystem in that endeavor."

Kevin Peterson | General Manager

"Completing the Delivery Services Authorized journey shows SecureDynamic's commitment to provide their customers with the best possible experience around Zscaler's Zero Trust exchange," said Karl Soderlund, SVP, WW Partners and Alliances, at Zscaler. "The Services Authorized program includes a thorough training track to ensure partners are prepared to provide their customers with the very best in services."

Since its inception, SecureDynamics has successfully implemented numerous cybersecurity solutions for organizations across various industries. The company's team of certified experts goes beyond standard service levels, providing customers with the necessary expertise and support to ensure their cybersecurity needs are met.

About SecureDynamics

SecureDynamics is a Cloud Value Distributor and Co-Sell Partner who has been changing the way cloud and SaaS security solutions are sold and managed for years. The SecureDynamics 360 approach connects industry-leading technology vendors with value-added resellers (VARs) and channel partners to help them drive adoption of cloud, SaaS, and SASE security solutions with mid-market customers to grow their business and succeed.

