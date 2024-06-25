SecureDynamics Achieves Zscaler MSSP Authorization

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureDynamics, a leading cybersecurity value-added distributor, is proud to announce that it has been formally authorized as a Zscaler Managed Security Service Partner (MSSP). This latest achievement strengthens the long-time partnership between SecureDynamics and Zscaler, with offerings that include:

Value-added Distributions Services for Zscaler Partners

Zscaler Authorized Education Services

Zscaler Authorized Delivery Services

With the increasing threat of cyber breaches, it has become crucial for businesses and government entities to have effective cybersecurity measures in place. However, many organizations struggle with deploying and operating these technologies with best practices and properly trained staff. SecureDynamics aims to address this challenge by offering Zscaler Managed Services as a business capability.

"The CM360 MSSP offering unlocks the potential for all Zscaler VARs to sell and co-manage premium managed services, deployed and fully managed to the highest standards. With a clear mission of providing "Everything the Zscaler Channel Needs to Succeed," this is further proof of our deep channel enablement commitment to Zscaler, their partners, and their customers."

Kevin Peterson | General Manager

"Completing the Services Authorized journey shows SecureDynamics' commitment to provide their customers with the best possible experience around Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange™," said Karl Soderlund, SVP, WW Partners and Alliances, at Zscaler. "The Services Authorized program includes a thorough training track and service creation process to ensure partners are prepared to provide their customers with the very best in services."

Since its inception, SecureDynamics has successfully implemented numerous cybersecurity solutions for organizations across various industries. The company's team of certified experts goes beyond standard service levels, providing customers with the necessary expertise and support to ensure their cybersecurity needs are met.

About SecureDynamics

SecureDynamics is a Cloud Value Distributor and Co-Sell Partner who has been changing the way cloud and SaaS security solutions are sold and managed for years. The SecureDynamics 360 approach connects industry-leading technology vendors with value-added resellers (VARs) and channel partners to help them drive adoption of cloud, SaaS, and SASE security solutions with mid-market customers to grow their business and succeed.

