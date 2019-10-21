SecureEPLS Broadens Service with Additional Exclusion Lists

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edentech Solutions Group LLC is pleased to announce the addition of "New Hampshire" and "Colorado" Exclusion Lists to the SecureEPLS Service. These two states are the most recent to implement their own lists of excluded providers.

Also added to the service is the "FBI Most Wanted and Fugitives" Lists to the SecureEPLS service.

Partner Lou Liberio says, "several of our clients have requested the FBI Fugitive List in the past and we're pleased to make it available as a part of their regular subscription service at no additional charge." He goes on to say: "We have other exciting feature additions coming in the next quarter, all to make SecureEPLS the best value in Exclusion Screening Services."

SecureEPLS is a subscription service for verifying your vendors and employees against the excluded parties databases of federal and state governments, such as the OIG LEIE and the GSA SAM/EPLS. Subscriptions for SecureEPLS.com are available starting as low as $11 per month. These subscriptions are particularly suitable for Medical Practices, Home Care Providers, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, & CCRCs. Enterprise pricing and Service Level Agreements are also available for the larger organizations such as Hospitals, Agencies, and Chains.

More information on the product and service is available at the website, https://www.SecureEPLS.com.

