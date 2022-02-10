Secureframe Launches Automated Compliance Certification for HIPAA and PCI DSS

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureframe , the leading provider of security and compliance automation software, today announced the launch of its automated compliance certification capabilities for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) . Secureframe streamlines and accelerates the PCI DSS and HIPAA certifications, reducing the time to compliance from weeks rather than months.

"Enforcing the privacy and security of customer data is not a nice-to-have—it's a business imperative," said Shrav Mehta, CEO of Secureframe. "For years, companies have struggled to achieve and stay on top of compliance due to complex and laborious processes. As a result, many companies either drop out of the process before completion or fall out of compliance due to oversight. The expansion of our certification portfolio is a reflection of our commitment to helping our customers meet all compliance needs under one solution."

According to HIPAA Journal research, there were 70 reported data breaches of 500 or more medical records in July , making it the fifth consecutive month where data breaches have been reported at a rate of 2 or more per day. While advances in technologies have enabled better and quicker access to healthcare information, it's critical to implement safeguards to protect sensitive personal and health information. Secureframe provides a step-by-process automated process, coupled by a team of compliance experts, to simplify the HIPAA compliance certification process, saving organization's time while avoiding violation fines.

"Healthcare organizations have become increasingly reliant on technology and the cloud to improve patient care, which has made HIPAA compliance more important than ever," said Nicholas Paschal, CEO of Alpine IQ. "But the certification process as it exists today is incredibly labor intensive and time consuming. Not only has Secureframe enabled us to stay compliant while growing our organization; it's helped us avoid penalties by monitoring ongoing risk."

According to IBM and Ponemon Institute "The annual Cost of a Data Breach Report" , data breach costs rose from USD 3.86 million to USD 4.24 million in 2021, the highest average total cost in 17 years. With the rise in data breaches comes the rise in changes and rules to the PCI DSS. Becoming PCI compliant is critical to maintaining proper account security for any businesses that processes, stores, or transmits credit card data. Secureframe automates the entire lifecycle of the certification process, saving organizations hundreds of hours while upholding best-in-class PCI DSS standards.

"PCI DSS reporting and documentation requirements play a big role in the costs to satisfy and maintain a larger PCI DSS Level 1 program," said Colin Luce, CEO of Basis Theory. "Secureframe significantly simplifies the complex, confusing, and work-intensive administrative tasks associated with maintaining and updating our internal PCI policies."

About Secureframe

Secureframe is the platform for automated compliance. Secureframe enables organizations to obtain and maintain global compliance standards through product integrations with core services such as AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Github, JAMF, and Okta. Secureframe continuously collects audit evidence, runs security awareness training, manages security questionnaires, and monitors infrastructure—all automatically. Get compliant the smart way at secureframe.com.

