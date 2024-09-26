SecureIQLab Announces Industry's First-Ever Validation of XDR Solutions Highlighting AI/ML and Advanced Analytics Capabilities

Leading Cloud Security Validation Test Lab Expands Focus on AI/ML-Powered Detection and Response to Meet Enterprise Demands

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureIQLab LLC, a leader in cloud security validation, is proud to announce the industry's first-ever comprehensive validation of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions. The focus is on integrating AI/ML advanced analytics capabilities alongside traditional detection and response functionalities.

As organizations face increasingly complex and evolving cyber threats, XDR is an essential security technology that monitors an enterprise's attack surface in real time. SecureIQLab is at the forefront of validating XDR solutions on their ability to provide high-fidelity, low-noise incident reporting, forensics, and remediation guidance alongside key security efficacy and operational efficiency metrics.

"Our mission is about doing what matters most for enterprises," said David Ellis, VP of Research and Corporate Relations at SecureIQLab. "In today's rapidly shifting cyber landscape, it is crucial that organizations adopt the latest security solutions and have the confidence that these tools will deliver on their promises. With this AI/ML-driven XDR validation, we help enterprises perform better risk modeling while harnessing advanced capabilities to stay ahead of the curve in detecting and mitigating threats."

Multiple enterprise-centric XDR solutions are currently being evaluated by SecureIQLab, focusing on the ability of these solutions to correlate data from a variety of sensors on the network and endpoints, incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and sophisticated analytics to enhance threat detection, and response. Today, SecureIQLab is thrilled to showcase the publication of the initial Two XDR offerings evaluated, Microsoft Defender XDR and LevelBlue XDR. In the coming months, SecureIQLab will continue to publish test results of other leading XDR solutions, culminating in an exhaustive comparative evaluation report of multiple XDR solutions.

According to Randy Abrams, Senior Security Analyst, "The results of the initial testing of LevelBlue's and Microsoft's XDR solutions appear to bode well for the technology. We see high efficacy rates with zero false positives from the two tested solutions."

SecureIQLab's groundbreaking validation process evaluates the performance, accuracy, and adaptability of XDR solutions that utilize traditional AI/ML technologies to identify emerging threats, reduce false positives, and automate incident response on actionable and important information. This unique validation approach provides enterprises with visibility into XDR platform detection and response across cloud, endpoint, network, and identity domains while reducing alert fatigue.

