SecureIQLab Announces the Upcoming Web Application & API Protection (WAAP) 4.0 Test

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureIQLab LLC, a leading provider of cloud security validation solutions, is proud to announce the upcoming Web Application & API Protection (WAAP) 4.0 test. In the WAAP 3.0 test, emphasis was placed on critical operational efficiency metrics and baselining API security. Given the increasing importance of API protection, version 4.0 will add more API security test cases and attacks.

According to Randy Abrams, Senior Security Analyst, "API security products are not set and forget. Each new version of an API presents a security risk factor. WAAP rules must be updated, and this is frequently a manual operation. The nature of manually updating creates the risk of human error and adversely impacts operational efficiency."

In the WAAP 3.0 test, we observed an average security efficacy score of 85%, with four vendors exceeding 90% efficacy. WAAP 3.0 testing baselined API security. The new test cases and attacks being added to version WAAP test 4.0 will help vendors stretch their capabilities and demonstrate their ability to protect their customers in a business environment that is increasingly API-driven.

David Ellis, VP of Research and Corporate Relations, noted, "As a test lab, we have an obligation to provide high-quality, actionable information to the readers. We also have an obligation to contribute to efforts to increase cybersecurity. As such by ratcheting up the difficulty of the test, we are able to help vendors better identify opportunities for their products to improve the security efficacy of their offerings."

The May 2024 WAAP 3.0 comparative and individual product reports are available at: https://secureiqlab.com/publications.

