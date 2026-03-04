SecureIQLab Data Reveals 47.5-Point Operational Efficiency Gap Across Advanced Cloud Firewalls

CyberRisk Validation 2.0 benchmarks 33 operational capabilities across 12 VM-based cloud firewalls on AWS

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureIQLab today released empirical operational efficiency data from its ACFW CyberRisk Validation 2.0 program, measuring 12 VM-based advanced cloud firewalls (ACFWs) across 33 operational capabilities on AWS infrastructure.

Vendor datasheets routinely claim operational simplicity, but no independent lab had published comparative data to verify those claims. Operational Efficiency is the first of four CyberRisk Validation 2.0 pillars, quantifying the real-world operational burden enterprises experience across configuration, monitoring, and incident management.

Independent lab testing reveals a 47.5-point operational efficiency gap across 12 advanced cloud firewalls on AWS. Post this

Key findings:

Highest measured score of 99.0% operational efficiency and lowest at 51.5%, a 47.5-point spread across 33 operational capabilities

"Vendor datasheets do not quantify the operational cost of configuring, monitoring, and maintaining a firewall, this validation does. The 47.5-point spread we measured confirms that the gap between vendor marketing and operational reality is wider than most enterprises assume," said David Ellis, VP of Research and Corporate Relations at SecureIQLab.

All 12 vendors were tested on AWS c5.xlarge (compute-optimized) instances under identical conditions during the period of July 1 through Oct. 22, 2025. The assessment used SecureIQLab's AMTSO-compliant CyberRisk Validation methodology Version 2.0 (AMTSO Test ID: AMTSO-LS1-TP158), aligned to MITRE ATT&CK, STRIDE, OWASP, and CSA CCM frameworks. The test is non-commissioned and funded entirely by SecureIQLab, with no vendor influence on methodology or results.

12 vendors assessed: Arista Edge Threat Management, AXGATE, Barracuda, Check Point, Cisco, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, SonicWall, Sophos, and WatchGuard.

The full Operational Efficiency report — including vendor-specific scores and category-level breakdowns — is available for download at https://secureiqlab.com/go/acfwoereport2025 .

Enterprise security leaders can request a briefing to discuss findings in the context of their specific deployment environment at secureiqlab.com/contact. Security vendors interested in reprint packages and CyberRisk Ripple badge licensing can contact [email protected] .

This Operational Efficiency publication is the first release under SecureIQLab's ACFW CyberRisk Validation 2.0 program. The full ACFW Comparative Report, which will include CyberRisk Ripple rankings across all four validation pillars, is on track to publish before RSA Conference 2026. SecureIQLab plans to launch validation programs in additional security categories on its SOCx AI-Powered Cloud Security Validation Platform throughout 2026. Program details and vendor participation will be announced as each methodology is finalized.

Data Integrity Disclosure: SecureIQLab does not endorse specific vendors. The findings in this report represent objective data captured during the specified test period under controlled conditions. These results are presented as verified performance metrics and do not constitute a subjective recommendation or "rating" of any product. SecureIQLab disclaims all warranties regarding the application of this data to unique user environments.

About SecureIQLab

SecureIQLab is an independent cloud security validation laboratory based in Austin, Texas. Unlike traditional analyst firms that rely on subjective market surveys, SecureIQLab provides empirical, real-time security metrics based on rigorous laboratory testing. SecureIQLab is a member of the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO).

