SecureIQLab SOCx Platform Adds AI Security Validation Across Four Methodologies

SecureIQLab's SOCx platform now spans ACFW v2.0, WAAP v5.0, XDR v1.0, and AI Security validation with AI-driven attacks

Key Facts:

SOCx integrates AI Security CyberRisk Validation as its fourth active methodology alongside ACFW v2.0, WAAP v5.0, and XDR v1.0

First purpose-built platform to validate AI security solutions using AI-driven validation

Nearly 20 vendors considered for AI Security validation; validation commences in April 2026

SOCx initially launched in May 2024; it now delivers validation across four security categories

Live platform demos available at RSA Conference 2026 (March 23–26, San Francisco)

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureIQLab today announced that its SOCx AI-Driven Cloud Security Validation Platform has integrated AI Security CyberRisk Validation as its fourth active methodology, joining Advanced Cloud Firewalls (ACFW), Web Application and API Protection (WAAP v5.0), and Extended Detection and Response (XDR). SOCx is the first purpose-built platform to validate AI security solutions using AI-driven validation.

First platform to validate AI security with AI-driven attacks Post this SOCx: Validating AI Security at the Speed of the Threat

Enterprise security vendors are shipping AI features faster than independent evaluation can keep pace. Vendor acquisitions bundle untested capabilities into consolidated platforms, and marketing claims multiply with every product refresh. Meanwhile, security leaders are making procurement decisions based on self-reported data with no independent baseline.

The threat is accelerating on multiple fronts. In mid-2025, researchers disclosed EchoLeak (CVE-2025-32711), a zero-click prompt injection attack against Microsoft 365 Copilot that exfiltrated enterprise data without user interaction. Weeks later, Russia-linked APT28 deployed LAMEHUG, the first publicly documented malware to integrate a live large language model for real-time command generation. The 2026 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report found an 89 percent year-over-year increase in attacks by AI-enabled adversaries, with the average eCrime breakout time falling to 29 minutes.

"Adversarial AI evolves on a cycle measured in minutes, not months. A validation platform that relies on static test scripts will fall behind before results are published," said Ahmed Garhy, VP of Engineering, SecureIQLab. "SOCx uses AI-driven orchestration to generate, adapt, and sequence validation scenarios at the pace the threat landscape demands because the only way to measure AI security is with AI."

SOCx deploys multi-model AI agents that reason across browser, API, and operating system layers, generating and executing validation scenarios in real time. The agents learn from each engagement, with captured test data refining future assessments across every validation cycle. Security teams interrogate results through a conversational interface, querying findings and investigating vulnerabilities in natural language. Every validation produces a complete audit trail with PII redaction, giving regulated enterprises compliance-ready evidence.

The platform validates individual security controls and full defense-in-depth stacks across all four active programs. Since its May 2024 launch, SOCx has powered the industry's first "Secure-by-Design" WAAP public test report and SecureIQLab's AI-focused ACFW validation, establishing the operational foundation now extended to AI Security.

The AI Security methodology evaluates solutions across 32 validation scenarios spanning three security layers (Input Security, Output Security, Retrieval Firewall), mapped to OWASP LLM Top 10 and MITRE ATLAS. The non-commissioned validation considers up to 20 vendors, with testing commencing April and results targeted ahead of Black Hat USA 2026.

The regulatory landscape reinforces the urgency. In the U.S., the White House National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence, released this month, calls for "industry-led standards" rather than new federal regulation, positioning independent validation as the market's own accountability mechanism. The EU AI Act's August 2, 2026 deadline requires organizations to demonstrate that high-risk AI systems have been independently evaluated. SOCx serves both models with audit-ready, versioned validation records.

Security vendors interested in participating in any of SecureIQLab's active validation programs can contact [email protected]. Enterprise security leaders can request a platform briefing or schedule a live SOCx demo at RSA Conference 2026 (March 23–26, San Francisco) at secureiqlab.com/rsa-2026.

FAQ

What is SOCx? SOCx is SecureIQLab's AI-driven cloud security validation platform, launched in May 2024. It provides the test orchestration, payload generation, and results analysis infrastructure that powers all of SecureIQLab's validation programs.

How does AI-driven validation work? SOCx deploys multi-model AI agents that generate and adapt validation payloads, score and classify results against industry frameworks (OWASP, MITRE ATT&CK, MITRE ATLAS), and sequence validation scenarios autonomously. Security teams interrogate results through a conversational interface, reducing manual overhead while increasing scenario coverage.

What methodologies does SOCx support? Four active methodologies: Advanced Cloud Firewalls (ACFW CyberRisk Validation 2.0), Web Application and API Protection (WAAP CyberRisk Validation v5.0), Extended Detection and Response (XDR CyberRisk Validation), and AI Security CyberRisk Validation v1.0.

When will AI Security validation results be available? Validation commences in April 2026, with active testing beginning in mid-May, dispute resolution opening mid-late June, and results targeted for Black Hat USA 2026.

How can vendors participate? Contact [email protected] for any of the four active validation programs, or visit SecureIQLab at RSA Conference 2026 for a live platform briefing.

About SecureIQLab

SecureIQLab is an independent cloud security validation laboratory based in Austin, Texas. Unlike traditional analyst firms that rely on subjective surveys, SecureIQLab provides empirical, real-time security metrics based on testing that maps real-world enterprise use cases to specific business challenges. SecureIQLab is a principal member of Mplify (formerly MEF) and a member of the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO), AVAR, and NetSecOPEN.

Media Contact

SecureIQLab Communications [email protected] 1-512-575-3457.

SOURCE SecureIQLab