SecureLink Hires Paul Dodd as Chief Growth Officer and Laurie Coffin as Senior Vice President of Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureLink, the leader in vendor privileged access management (VPAM), announced Paul Dodd has been named chief growth officer (CGO) and Laurie Coffin has been hired as senior vice president of marketing. Both Mr. Dodd and Ms. Coffin have successful track records of driving positive business results and developing high-performing teams focused on increasing revenue.

"Paul and Laurie bring a tremendous amount of expertise that will help us achieve our aggressive growth targets for next year," said Joe Devine, CEO of SecureLink. "With a strategic focus on expanding into new markets, growing our sales and marketing teams, and developing partnerships, the addition of these leadership roles is critical to ensuring our success in 2020."

Mr. Dodd joins SecureLink with over 25 years of sales and marketing experience for high-tech companies including Google, Dell, AMD and Bazaarvoice. Throughout his career, he has successfully established and scaled organizations to achieve revenue targets in both public and private sectors.

"The SecureLink platform has been refined over the company's 16-year history to deliver exactly what organizations need to securely manage privileged access to information and systems," said Paul Dodd, chief growth officer for SecureLink. "It's an honor to be joining SecureLink at a time when market opportunities are so abundant."

Ms. Coffin joins SecureLink from Percona, a Raleigh-based enterprise-class open source database services company where she served as chief marketing officer. She has over 20 years of technology marketing experience with companies including IXIA, Blue Coat and Tivoli. Ms. Coffin also serves as a board member for the Girls Empowerment Network, a non-profit organization that teaches self-efficacy to girls in grades 3-12.

"SecureLink has a long history of success driven by a compelling culture," said Laurie Coffin, SecureLink's senior vice president of marketing. "I look forward to working across the company to engage with customers and create opportunities to demonstrate how SecureLink's technology can solve security and compliance issues for companies managing vendor remote access."

SecureLink announced Q3 2019 as the best growth quarter in the company's history. In August, the company was named to the Inc. 5000 annual list of the nation's fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row. SecureLink also was ranked as one of the top 50 businesses to work for in 2020 by Glassdoor , one of the largest U.S. jobs and recruiting websites.

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the leader in managing vendor privileged access and remote support for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink serves more than 30,000 organizations worldwide. World-class companies across multiple industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, gaming, and retail rely on SecureLink's secure, purpose-built platform. SecureLink is headquartered in Austin, Texas. To learn more about SecureLink, visit securelink.com .

