SecureLink Infographic: "Six Reasons Why Vendor Privileged Access Management (VPAM) Should Be a Priority"

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SecureLink, tools such as virtual private networks (VPNs), desktop sharing, and even privileged access management (PAM), are not built to manage remote access for third parties and vendors. Using the wrong tools for the job can lead to ransomware attacks, data breaches, compliance issues, and other potentially catastrophic outcomes.

SecureLink published an infographic that offers insights into the top reasons why companies should invest in a vendor privileged access management (VPAM) platform that connects enterprises and technology vendors without compromising security, compliance or efficiency.

