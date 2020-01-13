SecureLink is Named to Built In Austin's Best Places to Work List for 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureLink , the leader in vendor privileged access management (VPAM), today announced it was included in Built In Austin's list of Best Places to Work in 2020. The selection is based on data submitted by companies and their employees on variables such as compensation and benefits, but also includes categories such as health and wellness, flexible work environment, and professional and social impact. SecureLink was also included on this list for 2019.

"SecureLink has a unique and attractive culture where high achievers can grow their careers," said Joe Devine, CEO of SecureLink. "Recognition from Built In, based on the direct feedback of our team members, validates our mission to have fun creating value for our customers and employees over the long run."

SecureLink is currently recruiting for 18 Austin-based positions . The company has experienced 255% employee growth over the last two years, increasing the number of staff to 135.

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and co-founder of Built In, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

To learn more, visit SecureLink's profile on the Built In Austin website.

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the leader in managing vendor privileged access and remote support for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink serves more than 30,000 organizations worldwide. World-class companies across multiple industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, gaming, and retail rely on SecureLink's secure, purpose-built platform. SecureLink is headquartered in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit securelink.com .

About Built In

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

Best Places to Work Methodology

Built In's list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

