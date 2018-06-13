SecureLink Launches Enterprise Administrator App for Mobile Devices

"This new app is part of our ongoing mobile strategy," said Rob Palermo, vice president of product for SecureLink. "We recently announced our SecureLink Authenticator App to enable multi-factor authentication, and we are now extending our mobile ecosystem with an app designed for enterprise administrators to quickly and easily manage vendors accessing their network."

Key Features of the SecureLink Enterprise Administrator App include:

Two-Factor/Multi-Factor Authentication: SecureLink administrators can quickly and easily require vendors accessing their network to use multi-factor authentication.

Manage Three Type of Requests: The app will allow enterprise administrators to manage three types of access requests: 1) Vendor Access request, which allows for the approval or rejection of a specific vendor; 2) Application Access request, which allows for the approval or rejection of access to a specific service or application on the network; and 3) Vendor Account Disabled, which allow for the approval or rejection of a request to re-enable an existing vendor's access to the network.

Provide Context and Enable Time Constraints: Text fields allow enterprise administrators to provide context for any rejected request or to add useful information to any requestor. Additionally, administrators can impose time constraints based on days, hours or minutes for any access that is granted.

Available on Android and iOS: Available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on any tablet or smartphone running iOS and Android.

"Third-party remote access is the biggest threat to an enterprise's network," added Palermo. "We will continue to innovate around products and services that mitigate that risk. The SecureLink Enterprise Administrator App continues to reinforce our commitment to the best possible security platform while removing the complexities of managing multiple vendors and customers."

For more information about the SecureLink Authenticator App, visit: Apple Store or Google Play Store.

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the leader in managing secure third-party remote access and remote support for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink serves more than 400 customers and 30,000 organizations worldwide. World-class companies across multiple industries, including healthcare, financial services, legal, gaming and retail rely on SecureLink's secure, purpose-built platform. SecureLink is headquartered in Austin with offices in San Jose, Costa Rica. To learn more visit www.securelink.com.

