SecureLink Launches New Offering to Simplify Management of Privileged Access for Vendors and Ensure HIPAA Compliance

"Health systems, regional and local hospitals, and clinics are under enormous pressure to secure their IT networks and provide detailed reports to meet stringent compliance requirements. Ransomware and other cyberattacks have continued to escalate in the healthcare industry, which spurred us to create this unique offering for organizations that currently use ad hoc or less secure methods for remote third-party access," said Rob Palermo, vice president of product management and strategy for SecureLink. "We've taken our 17 years of experience working with healthcare systems and created a platform and implementation process that meets the specific needs of healthcare organizations and protects them against the growing threats."

"We've seen an increase in the need to provide information and visibility from a legal and compliance perspective. Now, with SecureLink, we have insight into when vendors are connecting, what they are connecting into, and why they are connecting," said Kelly Pischke, information security analyst for Avera Health.

The features within the SecureLink for Healthcare offering provide visibility into business and clinical applications, such as EHR systems, and enhanced audit trails to meet HIPAA, PCI, and any other internal and external security requirements.

Customized implementation services are also provided at no additional cost including:

Workflow consulting designed to provide all HIPAA-required documentation on vendor remote access workflows

Training and setup for HIPAA and PCI compliance features

Specialized SecureLink University online training, including courses on HIPAA and PCI configuration

Visit securelink.com to learn more about the SecureLink for Healthcare platform.

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the leader in providing vendor privileged access management and remote support for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink serves more than 30,000 organizations worldwide. World-class companies across industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, gaming, and retail rely on SecureLink's secure, purpose-built platform. SecureLink is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Media Contacts:



Cherilyn Stringer

cstringer@securelink.com

917-456-7376

Richard Weber

richard@austinmarketingconnection.com

512-971-0453

SOURCE SecureLink

Related Links

http://www.securelink.com

