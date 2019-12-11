SecureLink Named One of the Best Places to Work in 2020, A Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureLink , the leader in vendor privileged access management (VPAM), has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2020 in the U.S. small and medium company category. The Employees' Choice Awards program, now in its 12th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites.

"Building a culture where we have fun creating value over the long run for our customers and employees has been a core mission since the company's inception," said Joe Devine, CEO of SecureLink. "This recognition is a reminder of how important it is to provide an environment where motivated, high-performing individuals can apply their talents and drive an organization to success."

On Glassdoor , current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by writing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

A sampling of SecureLink's recent reviews include the following:

"Amazing co-workers that are always willing to help and management that always gives fantastic feedback."

"The culture here at SecureLink is unlike anywhere else I have seen. Everyone is truly on the same team and working towards the same goal—and having fun while they are at it (can you say golf simulator and ping pong table?!). SecureLink treats its employees with an amazing benefits plan, from free breakfast and lunch to full health coverage. Hard to imagine another benefit that we are not currently receiving."

"Nice office, smart people, free food, helpful environment and great technology."

You can view all of SecureLink's reviews on Glassdoor by visiting the company profile .

"This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer. "In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year's winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2018 and October 21, 2019. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the leader in managing vendor privileged access and remote support for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink serves more than 30,000 organizations worldwide. World-class companies across multiple industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, gaming, and retail rely on SecureLink's secure, purpose-built platform. SecureLink is headquartered in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit securelink.com .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over one million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com .

