SecureLink Offers Vendor Breach Avoidance in Simplest Terms

When you need to grant privileged access , a new level of credential management is required. Companies that allow vendors to access their network must understand these core credential management best practices. Without following these steps, a vendor data breach is much more likely to occur.

Lock your credentials in a vault and never share them with anyone – that's right – ANYONE

Vendors and privileged users alike should be given single sign-on (SSO) access methods that prevent them from ever knowing the credentials they are using for access. With passwords safely and secretly in a credential vault, passwords will never be placed on a spreadsheet, written on a sticky note , or sent company-wide in an email.

Enforce best practices for strong passwords and password expiration in your vault

When you aren't circulating credentials to users, you can make them as complicated as you want and change them just as often without disrupting the workflow of your users. Set expirations on accounts using your credentials to expire after a period of inactivity to help prevent misuse of the credential.

Authenticate individual users of your credentials every time

Now that your complex credential is tucked safely away in your vault, make sure it is only used by authorized users. Use a multi-factor authentication that verifies the individual. Before you let them use the credential, confirm that the individual still works for the vendor. For privileged access and high-security applications, consider using IP source network control to manage where they are using your credentials from.

Audit the use of your credentials

Every time a credential is used you should know who used it, why, what time, for how long, and what was done under the power of that credential. Make sure the power that comes with the credentials is being used appropriately and that no one is misusing your credentials to exploit or damage your network and systems.

Solutions for access

VPNs and desktop sharing tools have been the traditional method of remote vendor access. While VPNs work for employee access, they do not provide the required level of access control and audit capabilities necessary for third-party connections.

Review your vendor access procedures and tools to ensure they're in line with best practices. On the other side, vendors and contractors should make sure to limit their risk exposure by utilizing remote support tools that provide their customers with flexible controls and activity records.

About the Author

Tony Howlett is a published author and speaker on various security, compliance, and technology topics. He serves as President of (ISC)2 Austin Chapter and is an Advisory Board Member of GIAC/SANS. He is a certified AWS Solutions Architect and holds the CISSP, GNSA certifications, and a B.B.A in Management Information Systems. Tony is currently the CISO of SecureLink, a vendor privilege access management company based in Austin.

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the leader in managing secure vendor privileged access and remote support for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. More than 30,000 organizations across multiple industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, gaming, and retail rely on SecureLink's secure, purpose-built platform. SecureLink is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

To learn more about the SecureLink platform, visit securelink.com.

Contact:

Richard Weber

richard@austinmarketingconnection.com

T. 512-971-0453

SOURCE SecureLink

