Securely Erase Data with ease on Android with new iShredder Android 6

"When a user deletes personal files, such as photos and videos from their device, they may think they're gone for good. The truth is, they can be recovered using any one of a number of utilities for Android. Those files aren't really gone until they have been securely erased using advanced deletion algorithms," says Chris Bohn, CEO of ProtectStar.



On Google's Play Store, the popular iShredder Android is able to securely erase photos, contacts, text messages (SMS), call logs, WhatsApp, thumbnails, personal files and folders, as well as a secure deletion of mounted devices such as external usb sticks, sd cards, and more. Detailed audit erasure reports provide users evidence of deletion.



With the new version 6.0, it is easy to select individual files and folders that you want to securely erase:



The new integrated File Explorer, allows users an easy access and selection of data, such as personal files or photos from the Android gallery, and completely erase them with ease.



iShredder Android 6 is available in four editions, the free Standard edition offers 6 deletion algorithms, the Professional Edition offers 12, the Enterprise Edition 18, and the Military edition offers 23 wiping methods in total.



iShredder Android features overview:

* Compatible with all Android smartphones and tablets

* Securely overwrite the free-space (empty, unused disk space)

* Securely erase external SD cards

* Secure deletion of temporary junk data

* Secure Deletion of mounted devices

* File Explorer integration

* Securely clean temporary data, and erase the cache of your device

* Modern Deletion Methods for SSD- and Flash memory

* Securely Erase files and folders

* Enhanced military deletion methods (only Military edition)

* Includes the new 4-cycle ProtectStar Advanced Secure Deletion Algorithm (2017)

* Certified Erasure Reports

* 24/7 technical support via e-Mail



Depending on the edition, iShredder comes with deletion algorithms such as DoD 5220.22-M E, BSI-VS-2011, US Army AR380-19, DoD 5220.22-M ECE, BSI/VS-ITR TL-03423, CSEC ITSG-06, NATO Standard, Gutmann, HMG InfoSec No.5, DoD 5220.22 SSD, Navy NAVSO P-5239-26 (MFM & RLL), USAF AFSSI-5020, German BSI TL-03423 and CSEC ITSG-06 and others.



"Your Android device contains all the information about your personal life," continues Chris Bohn. Data containing notes, call logs, passwords, address book, photos, videos, calendars and so much more. By using iShredder app for Android, anyone can ensure their personal information remains completely inaccessible. The few moments it takes to securely erase all of the personal information left on your device, leaves you with piece of mind, simply by knowing your data is not available to prying eyes."



All iShredder Android editions are available on the official Google Play Store. The Standard edition is free of charge, the Professional edition starts as just $3.99 USD.



The iShredder shredding technologies are also available for Apple iOS, macOS, Windows and Windows Server.



